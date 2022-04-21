Celebrate Mom with Star Wars Gifts from shopDisney

Do you know who has the best Mother in the galaxy? It’s you! Whether she’s a Jedi, Sith, Bounty Hunter, Scoundrel or Droid you can treat Mom like the hero she is with fun and thoughtful Star Wars-themed gifts from shopDisney!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Mother’s Day (May 8th) is fast approaching and if you haven’t started shopping, you still have time. We’ve gathered an awesome assortment of Star Wars gifts that are perfect for every adventure-loving Mom out there and fortunately, you don’t need a spaceship to secure these gifts as they’re all available on shopDisney. Oh, and don’t forget, you can get free shipping on orders of $75 or more with the code: SHIPMAGIC!

Star Wars Mother’s Day Gift Guide

Star Wars at Home

Whether she’s nerding out over Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, entertaining guests, working in the garden, spending time with the family or just craving some peace and quiet, Mom can do it all with a Star Wars twist! There’s a Star Wars gift for every mood and Mom will love being able to explore and share her fandom right at home.

Han Solo and Princess Leia Beverage Gift Set – Star Wars

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge: The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook

Star Wars ''Beware the Dark Side'' Cheese Board and Tools Set

Grogu Garden Stool and Tools Set – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Star Wars Life Day Mug by Starbucks

Star Wars Dual Brew Coffee Maker with Travel Mug

The Child ''Don't Push My Buttons'' On the Go Lunch Cooler – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Black

Star Wars Life Day Treasury: Holiday Stories from a Galaxy Far, Far Away Book

Galactic Starcruiser

Has Mom set her sights on a galactic adventure? If she’s got an upcoming trip on the Halcyon but hasn’t yet purchased her themed wardrobe and accessories, why surprise her with one of these exclusives?!

Princess Leia Dress for Adults – Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exclusive

Padmé Amidala Cloak for Adults – Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exclusive

Star Wars Black Dress with Hood for Women – Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exclusive

Star Wars Twi'lek Headpiece for Adults – Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exclusive

Star Wars Short Gloves – Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exclusive

If you’ve recently returned from your voyage but didn’t pick up all the souvenirs you wanted, there are a few post-trip items you can still secure on shopDisney.

Chandrila Star Line Face Cloth and Foaming Bubble Mask Set by H2O+ – Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exclusive

Chandrila Star Line Face Cloths Set by H2O+ – Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exclusive

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exclusive Baseball Cap for Adults

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Logo T-Shirt for Women

**Please note, guests must have reservations for the Galactic Starcruiser to purchase these items**

Characters

No matter what faction you align yourself with, you most certainly have a favorite Star Wars character! This Mother’s Day, let Mom know you’ve been paying attention to her Star Wars obsession with some cool character-inspired gifts that are out of this world.

Rey

The instant she showed up, we knew we loved Rey, and your Mom probably felt the same way. With her strong personality and unmatched drive, Rey is the hero we need. Help Mom channel her inner Jedi an assortment of T-shirts, a helpful tote bag, or a beautiful pewter figurine.

Rey Tee for Women – Star Wars: The Force Awakens – Customizable

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Rey Art Line Raglan T-Shirt for Women – Customizable

Rey Tote – Star Wars: The Force Awakens – Customizable

Rey Pewter Figurine by Royal Selangor – Star Wars – Limited Edition

Shop more Rey merchandise

R2-D2

The Rebellion and Resistance wouldn’t be nearly as successful as they were without the help of…R2-D2! Just like R2, Mom plays a very important role in your story so show her your appreciation for all she does with these great gifts. For the pin collector, there’s a fantastic FiGPiN, circle top customizable t-shirt and cool key chain.

R2-D2 and Princess Leia Color-Changing Mug – Star Wars

R2-D2 with Grogu FiGPiN – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Limited Release

Star Wars: The Last Jedi R2-D2 Circle Top for Women – Customizable

R2-D2 Leather Keychain – Star Wars – Personalizable

Shop more R2-D2 items

Darth Vader

We know Darth Vader is usually associated with Dad, but that doesn’t mean Mom doesn’t appreciate a good villain. If she leans towards the Dark Side, consider getting her a colorful sock set (that also features Chewbacca and the Falcon), a sleek balck and red Corkcicle, or simple statement wrap bracelet.

Star Wars Sock Set for Adults

Darth Vader Stainless Steel Canteen by Corkcicle – Star Wars

Darth Vader Helmet Double Wrap Bracelet – Star Wars

Shop more Darth Vader products

Ahsoka Tano

Ahsoka’s story is fairly new to the Star Wars franchise, but she’s quickly become a fan favorite. Show Mom you know her style with the cool pink and red Funko Pop!, a customizable shirt or an awesome ear headband designed by Ashley Eckstien—the voice of Ahsoka!

Ahsoka Valentine's Day Funko Pop! Vinyl Bobble-Head – Star Wars

Ahsoka Tano T-Shirt for Adults – Star Wars – Customized

Ahsoka Tano Ear Headband – Designed for Disney by Ashley Eckstein

Leia

Leia Organa has served her people as a Princess and a General and we absolutely love her. Like any mom would, she possesses a bold and fearless attitude and always loves her son Ben, no matter what shenanigans he’s gotten himself into. Show your love for Mom with these trendy t-shirts for a Leia quote coffee mug.

Princess Leia Pop '70s Tee – Star Wars – Women – Customizable

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Leia Sketch Burnout T-Shirt for Women – Customizable

Princess Leia Quote Coffee Mug – Customizable

Shop more Leia merchandise

Jewelry

Bring some galactic glam to Mom’s jewelry collection with these fun Star Wars finds. There are styles for fans of classic Star Wars stories and some of the new adventures including The Mandalorian.

Princess Leia Charm Necklace – Star Wars

Millennium Falcon Charm by Pandora Jewelry – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

The Child Charm by Pandora Jewelry – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

LEGO

Yes, Moms love LEGO too! If your Mom is a Master Builder at heart and a Star Wars fan treat her to one (or more) of these fantastic sets that she’ll have the joy of building and displaying.

LEGO R2-D2™ 75308 | Star Wars™

LEGO The Mandalorian Helmet 75328 – Star Wars

D-O Figure by LEGO – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Shop more Star Wars LEGO Sets

Miscellaneous

And finally we have a few miscellaneous gifts that we just had to include! For the ultimate puzzle fan, this Skywalker Saga design is a must-have, with the Disney parks-loving Mom will appreciate the Grogu Ear headband or Star Wars Spirit Jersey.

Star Wars: Celebrating the Skywalker Saga Puzzle

The Child Ear Headband for Adults – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Star Wars Spirit Jersey for Adults

Happy Mother’s Day to all the Moms out there! May the Force be with You!