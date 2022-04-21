Celebrate Mom with Star Wars Gifts from shopDisney

Do you know who has the best Mother in the galaxy? It’s you! Whether she’s a Jedi, Sith, Bounty Hunter, Scoundrel or Droid you can treat Mom like the hero she is with fun and thoughtful Star Wars-themed gifts from shopDisney!
Star Wars Mother’s Day Gift Guide
Star Wars at Home
Whether she’s nerding out over Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, entertaining guests, working in the garden, spending time with the family or just craving some peace and quiet, Mom can do it all with a Star Wars twist! There’s a Star Wars gift for every mood and Mom will love being able to explore and share her fandom right at home.
Han Solo and Princess Leia Beverage Gift Set – Star Wars
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge: The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook
Star Wars ''Beware the Dark Side'' Cheese Board and Tools Set
Grogu Garden Stool and Tools Set – Star Wars: The Mandalorian
Star Wars Life Day Mug by Starbucks
Star Wars Dual Brew Coffee Maker with Travel Mug
The Child ''Don't Push My Buttons'' On the Go Lunch Cooler – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Black
Star Wars Life Day Treasury: Holiday Stories from a Galaxy Far, Far Away Book
Galactic Starcruiser
Has Mom set her sights on a galactic adventure? If she’s got an upcoming trip on the Halcyon but hasn’t yet purchased her themed wardrobe and accessories, why surprise her with one of these exclusives?!
Princess Leia Dress for Adults – Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exclusive
Padmé Amidala Cloak for Adults – Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exclusive
Star Wars Black Dress with Hood for Women – Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exclusive
Star Wars Twi'lek Headpiece for Adults – Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exclusive
Star Wars Short Gloves – Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exclusive
If you’ve recently returned from your voyage but didn’t pick up all the souvenirs you wanted, there are a few post-trip items you can still secure on shopDisney.
Chandrila Star Line Face Cloth and Foaming Bubble Mask Set by H2O+ – Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exclusive
Chandrila Star Line Face Cloths Set by H2O+ – Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exclusive
Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Exclusive Baseball Cap for Adults
Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Logo T-Shirt for Women
**Please note, guests must have reservations for the Galactic Starcruiser to purchase these items**
Characters
No matter what faction you align yourself with, you most certainly have a favorite Star Wars character! This Mother’s Day, let Mom know you’ve been paying attention to her Star Wars obsession with some cool character-inspired gifts that are out of this world.
Rey
The instant she showed up, we knew we loved Rey, and your Mom probably felt the same way. With her strong personality and unmatched drive, Rey is the hero we need. Help Mom channel her inner Jedi an assortment of T-shirts, a helpful tote bag, or a beautiful pewter figurine.
Rey Tee for Women – Star Wars: The Force Awakens – Customizable
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Rey Art Line Raglan T-Shirt for Women – Customizable
Rey Tote – Star Wars: The Force Awakens – Customizable
Rey Pewter Figurine by Royal Selangor – Star Wars – Limited Edition
R2-D2
The Rebellion and Resistance wouldn’t be nearly as successful as they were without the help of…R2-D2! Just like R2, Mom plays a very important role in your story so show her your appreciation for all she does with these great gifts. For the pin collector, there’s a fantastic FiGPiN, circle top customizable t-shirt and cool key chain.
R2-D2 and Princess Leia Color-Changing Mug – Star Wars
R2-D2 with Grogu FiGPiN – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Limited Release
Star Wars: The Last Jedi R2-D2 Circle Top for Women – Customizable
R2-D2 Leather Keychain – Star Wars – Personalizable
Darth Vader
We know Darth Vader is usually associated with Dad, but that doesn’t mean Mom doesn’t appreciate a good villain. If she leans towards the Dark Side, consider getting her a colorful sock set (that also features Chewbacca and the Falcon), a sleek balck and red Corkcicle, or simple statement wrap bracelet.
Darth Vader Stainless Steel Canteen by Corkcicle – Star Wars
Darth Vader Helmet Double Wrap Bracelet – Star Wars
Ahsoka Tano
Ahsoka’s story is fairly new to the Star Wars franchise, but she’s quickly become a fan favorite. Show Mom you know her style with the cool pink and red Funko Pop!, a customizable shirt or an awesome ear headband designed by Ashley Eckstien—the voice of Ahsoka!
Ahsoka Valentine's Day Funko Pop! Vinyl Bobble-Head – Star Wars
Ahsoka Tano T-Shirt for Adults – Star Wars – Customized
Ahsoka Tano Ear Headband – Designed for Disney by Ashley Eckstein
Leia
Leia Organa has served her people as a Princess and a General and we absolutely love her. Like any mom would, she possesses a bold and fearless attitude and always loves her son Ben, no matter what shenanigans he’s gotten himself into. Show your love for Mom with these trendy t-shirts for a Leia quote coffee mug.
Princess Leia Pop '70s Tee – Star Wars – Women – Customizable
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Leia Sketch Burnout T-Shirt for Women – Customizable
Princess Leia Quote Coffee Mug – Customizable
Jewelry
Bring some galactic glam to Mom’s jewelry collection with these fun Star Wars finds. There are styles for fans of classic Star Wars stories and some of the new adventures including The Mandalorian.
Princess Leia Charm Necklace – Star Wars
Millennium Falcon Charm by Pandora Jewelry – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
The Child Charm by Pandora Jewelry – Star Wars: The Mandalorian
LEGO
Yes, Moms love LEGO too! If your Mom is a Master Builder at heart and a Star Wars fan treat her to one (or more) of these fantastic sets that she’ll have the joy of building and displaying.
LEGO R2-D2™ 75308 | Star Wars™
LEGO The Mandalorian Helmet 75328 – Star Wars
D-O Figure by LEGO – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Miscellaneous
And finally we have a few miscellaneous gifts that we just had to include! For the ultimate puzzle fan, this Skywalker Saga design is a must-have, with the Disney parks-loving Mom will appreciate the Grogu Ear headband or Star Wars Spirit Jersey.
Star Wars: Celebrating the Skywalker Saga Puzzle
The Child Ear Headband for Adults – Star Wars: The Mandalorian
Star Wars Spirit Jersey for Adults
Happy Mother’s Day to all the Moms out there! May the Force be with You!