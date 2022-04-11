Star Wars Day 2022: Style Your Crew with Customizable T-Shirts from shopDisney

The countdown to Star Wars Day (May the 4th) is on! In just a few weeks, the galaxy will celebrate this fan-formed holiday with special reveals, merchandise releases, gatherings, themed food and more. In anticipation of this year’s festivities, shopDisney has unveiled new customizable shirts so that fans can commemorate the day in style.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

With Star Wars Day right around the corner, shopDisney is helping fans prepare for this celebration with a series of new character shirts for adults and kids.

Four styles recently popped up on the site featuring “Star Wars Day/May the 4th Be with You/2022” wording along with images of: Bounty Hunters ( The Empire Strikes Back ) Grogu ( The Mandalorian ) Boba Fett and Mando ( The Book of Boba Fett ; The Mandalorian )

Each themed look is available in standard cotton or cotton/polyester blend tops that are customizable by color, fit, and cut. Some options include: Hooded Sweatshirt Long Sleeve Shirt Fitted T-Shirt

Whether fans want to show their love for a specific character or just want to promote the day of galactic fun, these tops will do the trick!

Fans can browse the assortment now on shopDisney

Good To Know:

Customizable selections are printed on demand and may not be returned or exchanged unless damaged or defective.

Bounty Hunters

“Celebrate the biggest day on the Star Wars calendar in the company of some of its most notorious bounty hunters. Boba Fett, Bossk, 4-LOM, Dengar, Zuckuss, and IG-88 are featured in this special design.”

Star Wars Bounty Hunters T-Shirt for Adults – Star Wars: May the 4th Be With You 2022 – Customized

Grogu

Grogu T-Shirt for Adults – Star Wars: May the 4th Be With You 2022 – Customized

Star Wars Day Logo

Star Wars: May the 4th Be With You Logo 2022 T-Shirt for Kids – Customized

Boba Fett and Mando

Boba Fett and The Mandalorian T-Shirt for Adults – Star Wars: May the 4th Be With You 2022 – Customized