Video: Xochitl Gomez and Marvel’s Victoria Alonso Introduce “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness” at The El Capitan

The landmark Hollywood theatre, the historic El Capitan, held the first public showing of Marvel’s new film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which featured a live introduction by Nerdist’s Coy Jandreau.
- Iron Man co-producer Victoria Alonso joins Nerdist’s Coy Jandreau during the first public showing of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at the historic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California in our video above.
- Alonso, who has been with Marvel since 2005, also took time to introduce the crowd to America Chavez, actress Xochitl Gomez.
- In Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.
- In 1989, the Walt Disney Company joined forces with Pacific Theatres and launched a two-year, museum quality restoration of The El Capitan, the historic theater where Orson Welles debuted his controversial film, Citizen Kane in 1941. Theatre designer Joseph J. Musil, with the supervision of the National Park Service's Department of the Interior, and guidance from conservator Martin Weil and architect Ed Fields, achieved the goal recreating the original 1926 look and feel — including original design elements such as the ornate plasterwork found hidden behind walls and the opera boxes in the main auditorium. The theatre reopened its doors to the public on June 19, 1991 for the world premiere of Walt Disney Pictures' The Rocketeer, which became the first of many Walt Disney Pictures feature films to premiere at the El Capitan Theatre.