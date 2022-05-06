Video: Xochitl Gomez and Marvel’s Victoria Alonso Introduce “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness” at The El Capitan

The landmark Hollywood theatre, the historic El Capitan, held the first public showing of Marvel’s new film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which featured a live introduction by Nerdist’s Coy Jandreau.

What’s Happening:

co-producer Victoria Alonso joins Nerdist’s Coy Jandreau during the first public showing of at the historic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California in our video above. Alonso, who has been with Marvel since 2005, also took time to introduce the crowd to America Chavez, actress Xochitl Gomez.

In Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.