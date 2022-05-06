Disneyland Introduces New Doctor Strange WEB Tech Enhancements For WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure

The Disneyland Resort has shared some of the new Doctor Strange fun that has arrived at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure, including a new way for guests to enhance their WEB Slingin’ experience aboard the park’s newest attraction.

What’s Happening:

The Disney Parks Blog has shared that guests to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure can improve their scores aboard the WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure

According to the story, some of the WEB Tech items were designed by Peter Parker himself and some by Harley Keener. Regardless of where they came from, they are designed to help guests enhance their web slinging abilities aboard the attraction.

On the attraction, when paired in Ride Mode, the various WEB Tech bands add electro-dynamic webs to your powers and repulsor blasts and other skills depending on which band you purchase. Backed by Stark Enterprises, bands can also attach to repulsors, available in red (Iron Man) and blue (Rescue). They come with 3 “Training spheres,” which can levitate above the repulsor cannon in play mode. On the attraction in ride mode, it gives riders repulsor blasts instead of shooting spider webs.

As with the other bands, the new Doctor Strange WEB Tech accessory can still be used when not in the park as a toy.

The new Doctor Strange WEB Tech accessory celebrates the arrival of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness , which also marks the arrival of a new hero wandering the campus, America Chavez.

Also debuting at Disney California Adventure park, train your Spider-Bot with an all-new set of skills inspired by Doctor Strange straight from the Worldwide Engineering Brigade – also known as WEB. Similar to other Spider-Bots released in Avengers Campus, these bots put you in control of the action to battle opponents with programmed combat and defensive abilities. They can crawl backward and forward, crouch, spin 360°, stare down with their laser eyes, attack opponent Spider-Bots and even blast off their shields. You never know what new skills you will discover with this tactical upgrade!