Photos/Video: Meeting Scarlet Witch in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure

Meeting Scarlet Witch in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure

We were on scene at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure when one of the heroes from the new film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, crossed our path and we met and greeted Scarlet Witch.

  • Things have been becoming a bit more…strange…at Disney California Adventure, where for a limited time, characters from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have begun their limited time appearances in the park’s newest land, Avengers Campus.
  • Starting today, guests can encounter Scarlet Witch, AKA Wanda Maximoff, who is seen in the new film, as well as the Marvel Original Series on Disney+, WandaVision.
  • It was also announced that another hero from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, America Chavez, will also be found roaming the streets of Avengers Campus.
  • Avengers Campus, already known among Disney Parks fans for the character encounters offered there, has been pretty quick to debut new Marvel personalities alongside their respective series or films. Recently, Moon Knight, The Eternals, and Shang-Chi have all been represented in the new land.

