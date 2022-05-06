Photos/Video: Meeting Scarlet Witch in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure

We were on scene at Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure when one of the heroes from the new film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, crossed our path and we met and greeted Scarlet Witch.
What’s Happening:
- Things have been becoming a bit more…strange…at Disney California Adventure, where for a limited time, characters from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have begun their limited time appearances in the park’s newest land, Avengers Campus.
- Starting today, guests can encounter Scarlet Witch, AKA Wanda Maximoff, who is seen in the new film, as well as the Marvel Original Series on Disney+, WandaVision.
- It was also announced that another hero from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, America Chavez, will also be found roaming the streets of Avengers Campus.
- Avengers Campus, already known among Disney Parks fans for the character encounters offered there, has been pretty quick to debut new Marvel personalities alongside their respective series or films. Recently, Moon Knight, The Eternals, and Shang-Chi have all been represented in the new land.
More Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness:
- Also in Avengers Campus, fans can find new Doctor Strange WEB Tech enhancements.
- For more about the film’s newest hero, America Chavez, check out a video of actress Xochitl Gomez introducing the new film to an audience at the El Capitan last night.
- Looking for Multiverse of Madness merch? There’s plenty to pick from.
- Finally, you can read Mack’s spoiler-free review of the film.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning