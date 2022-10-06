Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway to Open at Disneyland on January 27, 2023

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, the West Coast version of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway will premiere next January.
What’s Happening:
- This morning, the Disney Parks Blog announced that Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway would welcome guests at Disneyland Park on January 27th, 2023.
- Interestingly, the new attraction will apparently open before the rest of its land as the overhauled Mickey’s Toontown is set to debut in spring 2023.
- While the ride will largely resemble the attraction currently found at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, it’s been teased that the Disneyland version will feature unique elements and theming — particularly in the queue.
- The arrival of the new attraction is meant to coincide with the launch of the Disney100 celebration at the resort.
- Accompanying the announcement, the Disney Parks TikTok shared a sneak peek at the ride under construction:
More on Mickey’s ToonTown:
- Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland was closed in March 2022 and is currently being overhauled.
- At the D23 Expo last month, new concept art for the project was revealed.
- Additionally, the Disney Parks exhibit on the show floor featured a model of the updated land.
