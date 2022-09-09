Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Area Model and Attraction Poster Unveiled at the D23 Expo

Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland is currently closed for a year-long refurbishment to refresh the land in time for the opening of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Alongside a model for the refreshed Goofy’s How-To-Play Yard and Donald’s Duck Pond, a model for the area near the entrance to Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is also on display at the Wonderful World of Dreams Disney Parks pavilion at the D23 Expo.

What’s Happening:

Mickey's Toontown is currently undergoing an exciting transformation into a vibrant symphony of sights, sounds and sensations.

The highlight of this transformation will be the addition of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, the same attraction that opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The Downtown area of Toontown will be refreshed, complete with a new El Capitoon Theater facade to serve as the entrance to the attraction.

City Hall and the neighboring restaurants will remain mostly as they were before, likely with just some cosmetic improvements.

We can also get a look at the new hillside facade that will cover the Runaway Railway building.

A brand-new attraction poster was also revealed next to the model, exclusively made for the Disneyland version of the attraction.

Stay tuned for more from the D23 Expo as our coverage continues all weekend long!