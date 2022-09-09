Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Area Model and Attraction Poster Unveiled at the D23 Expo

Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland is currently closed for a year-long refurbishment to refresh the land in time for the opening of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Alongside a model for the refreshed Goofy’s How-To-Play Yard and Donald’s Duck Pond, a model for the area near the entrance to Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is also on display at the Wonderful World of Dreams Disney Parks pavilion at the D23 Expo.
What’s Happening:
- Mickey's Toontown is currently undergoing an exciting transformation into a vibrant symphony of sights, sounds and sensations.
- The highlight of this transformation will be the addition of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, the same attraction that opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2020.
- The Downtown area of Toontown will be refreshed, complete with a new El Capitoon Theater facade to serve as the entrance to the attraction.
- City Hall and the neighboring restaurants will remain mostly as they were before, likely with just some cosmetic improvements.
- We can also get a look at the new hillside facade that will cover the Runaway Railway building.
- A brand-new attraction poster was also revealed next to the model, exclusively made for the Disneyland version of the attraction.
