Reimagined Goofy’s How-To-Play Yard and Donald’s Duck Pond Showcased in New Mickey’s Toontown Model

Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland is currently closed for a year-long refurbishment to refresh the land in time for the opening of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. A new model for part of the revamped area was unveiled this evening at the Wonderful World of Dreams Disney Parks pavilion at the D23 Expo.

What’s Happening:

This model features the reimagined Goofy’s How-To-Play Yard and Donald’s Duck Pond.

Information on what to expect from these updated experiences was also shared.

It was also confirmed that Gadget’s Go-Coaster will be a part of the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown.

The reimagining of Mickey’s Toontown will feature new play experiences, as well as open, grassy play spaces for everyone to unplug. Among the additions will be the all new CenTOONial Park and a nearby dreaming tree, inspired by the tree a young Walt Disney would daydream under in his hometown.

Mickey’s Toontown closed on March 9th, 2022, and is set to reopen in early 2023, alongside the new Disneyland version of Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Stay tuned for more from the D23 Expo as our coverage continues all weekend long!