New Concept Art Revealed for Reimagined Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland

Some new concept art of the reimaging of Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland was just revealed by Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro at the D23 Expo.

What’s Happening:

Mickey's Toontown is currently undergoing an exciting transformation into a vibrant symphony of sights, sounds and sensations.

​​The following concept art showcases the unique queue for the Disneyland version of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Inside the El CapiTOON Theater is a special exhibit created by the Toontown Hysterical Society celebrating all things Mickey with costumes and props from the toon world.

The exhibit features several items guests may recognize from classics including Steamboat Willie and Plane Crazy all the way through to more modern favorites such as Mickey’s Christmas Carol and iconic music releases.

Upon reopening the land there will be more opportunities for families to play together, with new open, grassy play spaces for everyone to unplug.

Below is a look at Goofy’s How-to-Play Yard. Goofy’s neck of the woods will be dedicated to all things play, where the soft, spongy ground is the perfect place for youngsters to enjoy a fun, enclosed area. Here, Goofy encourages his son, Max, and all his friends to play the Goofy way.

Within this rendering of the brand-new Goofy’s How-To-Play Yard, you can see one of its silliest areas – a playful sound garden. Adults can take a rest while their little ones discover all the fun and wacky sounds the garden makes. They’ll also have a chance to explore an all-new, elevated clubhouse.

​​

Donald’s Boat

Around Donald’s Duck Pond are larger-than-life spinning water lilies, balance beams and rocking toys that will keep adventurous kids busy. And for those who like a little splash in their step, a flood of fun awaits.

Mickey’s Toontown closed on March 9th, 2022, and is set to reopen in early 2023, alongside the new Disneyland version of Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Over at the Wonderful World of Dreams pavilion on the D23 Expo show floor, two new models

shopDisney 2022 D23 Expo coverage is presented by