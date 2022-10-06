Disney Sets Date and Shares Details for Disney100 Celebration at Disneyland Resort

The Disney100 anniversary celebration is set to kick off on January 27, 2023! The Disney Parks Blog shared some exciting new details on the upcoming celebration.

The Disney100 anniversary celebration will take place all year long at Disneyland Resort

Beginning January 27th, Disneyland Resort will receive platinum-infused decor and Mickey and Minnie will sport sparkling new looks.

Special food and beverage and merchandise offerings will also be available throughout the celebration.

Sleeping Beauty Castle will be adorned with platinum banners and bunting, accented by a cabochon featuring the three Good Fairies who illuminate it with their shimmering pixie dust.

Two water fountains will also be added to either side of the moat, while a wishing star will sparkle from the tower above.

The resort will also feature two brand new nighttime spectaculars.

At Disney California Adventure World of Color

The show will tell a new story of how a single action, like a drop of water, creates a ripple that can grow into a wave of change. It brings some of the most courageous, loving and inspiring characters to life in new ways.

The show will also feature a new original song, “Start a Wave.”

And at Disneyland Park, guests will see “Wondrous Journeys,” a new nighttime spectacular that will ignite the wonder in all of us.

The show will feature nods to every Walt Disney Animation Studios film to date, taking us on a journey filled with artistry, music, storytelling and heart.

It will continue to build upon the park’s state-of-the-art projection effects, turning Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle, the façade of “ it’s a small world

And on select nights, “Wondrous Journeys” will go even bigger with the addition of sparkling fireworks in the sky above Disneyland.

This spectacular will also feature an incredible new song, “It’s Wondrous.”

We also learned that Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will open on January 27th

Interestingly, Mickey’s Toontown is still not slated to reopen until Spring 2023.

The popular “ Magic Happens

“Magic Happens” celebrates the awe-inspiring moments of magic that are at the heart of so many Disney stories.

Even more special entertainment moments are planned to pop up across the resort over the course of the anniversary celebration.

Finally, Disneyland Resort cast members will be among the first to experience the new offerings during special #DisneyCastLife opportunities at the start of the celebration.