Disney100: Platinum Celebration Collection Launching December 12th on shopDisney

For the past 100 years, the Walt Disney Company has been delighting guests with magical stories, incredible characters and wondrous experiences that will live on for generations to come. shopDisney is celebrating Disney’s timeless legacy with numerous limited release Disney100 collections and the first to launch is the Platinum Celebration Collection.

2023 marks the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary and as you can expect, they are commemorating the occasion in style!

The milestone celebration dubbed Disney 100 Years of Wonder officially kicks off on New Years Eve—December 31, 2022—but fans can begin their shopping in just 10 days.

The Disney100 Platinum Celebration Collection will be the first to launch, beginning multiple waves of limited release product lines to follow on shopDisney.

The Platinum Celebration Collection features stylings that provide an elegant addition for any Disney fan, capturing the “classically Disney” aesthetic in platinum while looking forward to the next eras ahead. Some of the signature pieces are: Mickey Mouse Ear Hat Sketchbook Ornaments Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Plush Loungefly Mini Backpack Dooney & Bourke And so much more!



In the meantime guests can preview the Platinum Celebration Collection below which launches on shopDisney on December 12th at 7am PT

Upcoming Disney100 Collections:

Additional collections will be rolling out throughout the year on shopDisney and will include:

Disney100 Oswald Collection inspired by Walt Disney’s earliest creations, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit

Disney100 The Eras Collection showcasing early decades across the studio and parks

Disney100 Decades Collection (debuting in early 2023) celebrating different classic stories from the company’s history, including Snow White (1930), Pinocchio (1940), and countless others.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Ear Hats and Headbands

Minnie Mouse Disney 100 Platinum Celebration Ear Headband for Adults – Limited Release – $175.00

Mickey Mouse Disney 100 Platinum Celebration Ear Hat for Adults – Limited Release – $195.00

D100 Platinum Celebration Minnie Mouse Ear Headband for Adults – $39.99

Mickey and Minnie Mouse D100 Platinum Celebration Ear Hat for Adults – $29.99

Spirit Jerseys

Mickey Mouse and Friends Platinum Celebration Spirit Jersey for Adults – Disney100 – Disneyland – $84.99

Mickey Mouse and Friends Platinum Celebration Spirit Jersey for Adults – Disney100 – Walt Disney World – $84.99

Mickey Mouse and Friends Spirit Jersey for Kids – D100 Platinum Celebration – Disneyland – $54.99

Mickey Mouse and Friends Spirit Jersey for Kids – D100 Platinum Celebration – Walt Disney World – $54.99

Mickey Mouse Spirit Jersey for Pets – Disney100 – Walt Disney World – $39.99

Mickey Mouse Spirit Jersey for Pets – Disney100 – Disneyland – $39.99

Loungewear

Mickey Mouse and Friends Pullover Sweatshirt for Girls – D100 Platinum Celebration – Disneyland – $39.99

Mickey Mouse D100 Platinum Celebration Pullover Hoodie for Adults – $64.99

Mickey Mouse D100 Platinum Celebration Jogger Pants for Adults – $49.99

Fashion Accessories

D100 Platinum Celebration Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag – $238.00

Minnie Mouse D100 Platinum Celebration Loungefly Mini Backpack – $78.00

Home Decor

D100 Platinum Celebration Throw Pillow – Disneyland – $44.99

Mickey Mouse and Friends Throw – D100 Platinum Celebration – $59.99

Mickey Mouse D100 Platinum Celebration Starbucks Tumbler with Straw – Walt Disney World – $49.99

Mickey Mouse D100 Platinum Celebration Starbucks Tumbler with Straw – Disneyland – $49.99

Mickey Mouse and Friends D100 Platinum Celebration Water Bottle – Disneyland – $19.99

Ornaments

Mickey Mouse and Friends Sketchbook Ornament Set – D100 Platinum Celebration – $49.99

Chip 'n Dale Sketchbook Ornament – D100 Platinum Celebration – $24.99

Mickey Mouse Ear Hat Ornament – D100 Platinum Celebration – $26.99

Tinker Bell Glass Dome Sketchbook Ornament – D100 Platinum Celebration – $26.99

Plush and nuiMOs

Mickey Mouse Plush – D100 Platinum Celebration – Small 12 1/2'' – $29.99

Minnie Mouse Plush – D100 Platinum Celebration – Small 12 1/2'' – $29.99

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Disney Spirit Jersey – D100 Platinum Celebration – $21.99

Disney nuiMOs Minnie Mouse Backpack by Loungefly – D100 Platinum Celebration – $21.99

