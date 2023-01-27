Disney100: The Eras Collection Features Plenty of Mickey Mouse Apparel and We’re “EAR” for It!

The Disney100 Celebration has finally kicked off at the Disneyland Resort! While we can’t all be there to enjoy the festivities, over on shopDisney fans can join the fun through the Disney100 The Eras Collection.

What’s Happening:

It’s finally happened, the Disney100 celebration is underway and fans around the world can join Disney in celebrating 100 Years of Wonder.

True to form, that means a new merchandise collection has surfaced at shopDisney, and we’re eager to check out the highly anticipated Disney100 The Eras Collection

This assortment consists of apparel and collectibles featuring designs that commemorate the early decades of the Walt Disney Company, their incredible studios and magical parks.

Among the selections on the apparel side of things are: Spirit Jersey Ear Headband Baseball Cap Sweatshirts and Hoodies Shorts T-Shirts Red Beret

Guests can discover the full Disney100 The Eras Collection available now on shopDisney

Prices range from $19.99-$74.99. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free shipping at shopDisney:

Headwear

Hats, Ear Headbands and berets off to the Walt Disney Company as they celebrate 100 Years of Wonder!

Walt Disney Studios Baseball Cap for Adults – Disney100

Mickey Mouse Ear Headband for Adults – Disney100 – Walt Disney Studios

Mickey Mouse Beret for Adults – Disney100

Dress Your Best

Your Disney wardrobe needs an update, so why not try a retro look inspired by the early years of Walt Disney Studios?!

Mickey Mouse Disney Hyperion Studios T-Shirt for Women

Mickey Mouse Walt Disney Studios Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Disney100

Mickey Mouse Sound Cartoons Spirit Jersey for Adults – Disney100

Mickey Mouse Shorts for Women – Walt Disney Studios – Disney100

More Disney100 Merchandise:

The Disney100 Platinum Celebration Collection it’s at the parks too

If that’s not enough, Disney has also revealed additional collections rolling out throughout 2023 such as: Disney100 Oswald Collection inspired by Walt Disney’s earliest creations, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Disney100 Decades Collection (debuting in early 2023) celebrating different classic stories from the company’s history, including Snow White (1930), Pinocchio (1940), and countless others.



While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.