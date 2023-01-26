Videos: Interviewing Some Of The Folks Behind 100 Years of Wonder at the Disneyland Resort

As part of the event marking the launch of the Disney100 celebration at the Disneyland Resort – 100 Years of Wonder – we were able to sit for a few minutes with a number of folks responsible for some of the efforts and offerings behind the celebration.

In the video below, we spend a few minutes with Mikey Trujillo, who gives an overview of the celebration that officially begins at the Disneyland Resort, tomorrow, January 27th.

Next up, we head over to the new exhibit installed in the Disney Gallery on Main Street U.S.A. and spend a bit of time with Kim Irvine, Executive Creative Director at Walt Disney Imagineering. Together, we discuss the new exhibit and the importance of some of the items curated within.

Back in the hub, we shared some time with Disneyland spokesperson William Shandling, and discussed the new nighttime spectacular, Wondrous Journeys, which is set to light up the night skies above Disneyland Park paying tribute to the history of Walt Disney Animation Studios and all their films. We also discuss some of the other Disney100 offerings at the Disneyland Resort.

And Finally, we head across the Esplanade to Disney California Adventure and meet up with Jennifer Magill along the shores of Paradise Bay. Magill, producer of the new nighttime spectacular that takes place on the lagoon, World of Color – ONE, discusses the new show which officially debuts alongside the other new celebration offerings on January 27th.

In just a matter of hours, Disneyland will kick off the 100 Years of Wonder at the Disneyland Resort, complete with new experiences, new nighttime spectaculars, and more!

Beginning Jan. 27, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will star in their very first ride-through attraction at the Disneyland Resort, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Inside the El CapiTOON Theater in Disneyland park (which houses an exhibit unique to Disneyland), this family-friendly experience transports you into the wacky and unpredictable cartoon world of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, where you’ll board a train engineered by Goofy and embark on a zany adventure.

World of Color – ONE is an all-new nighttime spectacular at Disney California Adventure park celebrates the storytelling legacy started by Walt Disney, illustrating how a single action, like a drop of water, creates a ripple that can grow into a wave of change. This is the first Disneyland Resort nighttime spectacular to feature characters, music and moments from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, the Avengers and Star Wars in the same production.

Each evening at Disneyland park, Wondrous Journeys transforms Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle, the façade of “it’s a small world” and the Rivers of America into an artist’s canvas with lighting effects, customized projections and more. This nighttime spectacular by Disney Live Entertainment will take you on an epic adventure through 100 years of Walt Disney Animation Studios storytelling. On select nights, “Wondrous Journeys” takes to the skies with sparkling fireworks.

Both theme parks, the Downtown Disney District and the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort will be adorned in beautiful, platinum-infused décor, much of which has already started to appear throughout the resort, especially in the esplanade connecting Disney California Adventure, Disneyland Park, and the Downtown Disney District.