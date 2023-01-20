Photos: 100 Years of Wonder Decor Begins To Appear Throughout Disneyland Resort

The Disneyland Resort is kicking off the fun of the Disney100 Celebration in just a few days, but decor has already started to appear throughout the resort.

Just days ago, Disneyland revealed art showcasing what the new 100 Years of Wonder decorations would like look at the parks and Downtown Disney, and mere hours later it started to appear.

As guests approach aboard the famous parking garage tram, they are greeted with banners marking different milestones for the Walt Disney Company in the last hundred years, followed by the year of debut. For example, we have the first Mickey Mouse cartoon short released, Steamboat Willie, with the banner sporting 1928, the year it debuted.

Right now, the festive purples and platinum have taken over the central Esplanade connecting both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, with the popular banners showcasing the different experiences and attractions of each park switched out to the new celebration banners that feature Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, Pluto, Chip, and Dale all in their celebration finest.

Over at the entrance of Disney California Adventure, a silver medallion has taken shape for guests to walk under as they enter the park. After all, the park’s night time spectacular will itself play host to a major 100 Years of Wonder offering with World of Color – ONE, set to debut on January 27th.

Guests will find more of the silver and purple platinum decor as they walk down Buena Vista Street, which has been adorned with medallions and bunting on light posts and storefronts throughout.

The Disneyland Resort is set to kick off the 100 Years of Wonder Celebration on January 27th, with the debut of two new nighttime spectaculars for the occasion with the aforementioned World of Color – ONE, and Wondrous Journeys at Disneyland Park. The same day will also see the grand opening of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland Park in Mickey’s Toontown, which itself will see a grand reopening later in the celebration in March.