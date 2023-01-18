Disneyland Resort To Receive Festive and Interactive Decor For Disney 100 Years of Wonder

As with any good celebration at the Disney Parks, guests visiting the Disneyland Resort for the 100 Years of Wonder will find special decor throughout every corner of the destination, and later this year, they’ll interact with MagicBand+ too!

What’s Happening:

As part of the fun of the Disney 100 Years of Celebration, kicking off on January 27th at the Disneyland Resort, all corners of the California destination will be adorned with decor to help celebrate.

Both theme parks, the Downtown Disney Disney California Adventure

Around the resort, guests will find platinum statues and medallions scattered throughout that are sure to be great and popular photo spots. Along with being great for a camera lens, Disney also has revealed that later this year, all of this Disney100 decor will interact with MagicBand+, but more details on that are expected to be announced at a later time.

At Disneyland park, Sleeping Beauty Castle will be accented by two new water fountains and dressed in platinum banners and bunting, a magnificent cabochon and a shining wishing star. On Main Street, U.S.A., you may find Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals in platinum-inspired looks designed to reflect the optimism and creativity that are at the heart of everything Disney. More details and specifics can be found below.

Disneyland Park

Main Street, U.S.A.

Take a snapshot with a platinum statue of Mickey Mouse in Town Square, as well as a platinum statue of Minnie Mouse in front of Plaza Inn. Along Main Street, U.S.A., lamp posts will be decorated with brilliant banners and bunting that feature the 3 good fairies from Sleeping Beauty, as well as the iconic wishing star.

Sleeping Beauty Castle

The castle will be adorned with elegant platinum banners and bunting, accented by a magnificent cabochon featuring the 3 good fairies who illuminate it with their pixie dust. Two majestic water fountains will grace either side of the moat, while a wishing star will sparkle from the tower above.

Disney California Adventure Park

Buena Vista Street

From the moment guests enter Disney California Adventure Park, you’ll find festive décor—beginning at the turnstiles and continuing along Buena Vista Street, where an 8-foot medallion awaits you at the end. Carthay Circle Theatre will also be decked out for the occasion, offering a beautiful backdrop for a commemorative photo.

Hollywood Land

Behold enchanting embellishments inspired by Disney films from the past 100 years.

Beyond the Theme Parks

Discover extra pixie dust across the Downtown Disney District, from shimmering banners to vibrant botanical displays. And on the West End, a 15-foot Mickey statue awaits—ready for a larger-than-life photo opportunity.

Be on the lookout for special touches at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort.