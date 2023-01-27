Disney100: The Eras Collection Features Office Accessories and Home Decor

The Disney100 Celebration has finally kicked off at the Disneyland Resort! While we can’t all be there to enjoy the festivities, over on shopDisney fans can join the fun through the Disney100 The Eras Collection.

What’s Happening:

It’s finally happened, the Disney100 celebration is underway and fans around the world can join Disney in celebrating 100 Years of Wonder.

True to form, that means a new merchandise collection has surfaced at shopDisney, and we’re eager to check out the highly anticipated Disney100 The Eras Collection

This assortment consists of apparel and collectibles featuring designs that commemorate the early decades of the Walt Disney Company, their incredible studios and magical parks.

Among the selections on the collectibles side of things are: Water Tower Desk Lamp Magnifying Glass Typewriter Sticky Note Holder Pencil Cup Ornaments Mug Figurines And More

Guests can discover the full Disney100 The Eras Collection available now on shopDisney

Prices range from $24.99-$125.00. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Desktop Accessories

Transform your office into the ultimate commemorative space as you celebrate the founding of Walt Disney Studios!

Walt Disney Studios Water Tower Lamp – Disney100 – $99.99

Mickey Mouse Animation Disc Light-Up Memo Board – Disney100 – $79.99

Mickey Mouse Boots Bookends – Disney100 – $59.99

Mickey Mouse Walt Disney Studios Sign Pencil Cup – Disney100 – $24.99

Mickey Mouse ''Mousecar'' Phone Holder – Disney100 – $49.99

Mickey Mouse Walt Disney Studios Sticky Note Holder – Disney100 – $29.99

Mickey Mouse Magnifying Glass – Disney100 – $34.99

Home Styles

You’re a diehard Disney fan and not afraid to show it! From the kitchen and living room to running errands around town you can spend every day with Mickey Mouse.

Mickey Mouse Walt Disney Productions Logo Figure – Disney100 – $125.99

Mickey Mouse Walt Disney Studios Tote – Disney100 – $39.99

Mickey Mouse Photo Frame – 5'' x 7'' – Disney100 – $29.99

Walt Disney Cartoonist Mug – Disney100 – $19.99

Mickey Mouse and Friends Throw Pillow – Disney100 – $49.99

Ornaments

Whether you’re decorating a tree or just hoping to add some Disney fun to you favorite display, you can celebrate with Mickey Mouse through the eras!

Mickey Mouse Hyperion Studios Sketchbook Ornament – Disney100 – $26.99

Mickey Mouse Light-Up and Sound Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – Steamboat Willie – Disney100 – $29.99

The Mickey Mouse Club Sketchbook Ornament – Disney100 – $24.99

More Disney100 Merchandise:

The Disney100 Platinum Celebration Collection it’s at the parks too

If that’s not enough, Disney has also revealed additional collections rolling out throughout 2023 such as: Disney100 Oswald Collection inspired by Walt Disney’s earliest creations, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Disney100 Decades Collection (debuting in early 2023) celebrating different classic stories from the company’s history, including Snow White (1930), Pinocchio (1940), and countless others.



While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.