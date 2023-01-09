Photos: More of the Disney100 Platinum Celebration Collection Arrives at Walt Disney World

The Disney100 Platinum Celebration Collection launched last month on shopDisney and at Walt Disney World. Since then, the merchandise collection now has a prominent location on the east side of World of Disney at Disney Springs, with some additional items now available.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

2023 marks the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary and as you can expect, they are commemorating the occasion in style!

The Platinum Celebration Collection features stylings that provide an elegant addition for any Disney fan, capturing the “classically Disney” aesthetic in platinum while looking forward to the next eras ahead.

Some of the signature pieces include: Mickey Mouse Ear Hat Sketchbook Ornaments Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Plush Loungefly Mini Backpack Dooney & Bourke

Some of the new items now available at World of Disney include a pair of Crocs, a Mickey-shaped soap dispenser, Mouse ears, and more!

Check out some of the other items available at World of Disney here

Mickey Mouse and Friends Disney100 Clogs for Adults by Crocs – $64.99

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Disney100 Ear Hat for Adults – $29.99

Minnie Mouse Disney100 Ear Headband for Adults – $39.99

This delightful platinum Mickey and Minnie ornament retails for $12.99.

There’s also a series of plush featuring some of the Fab Five and Chip & Dale, all retailing for $34.99.

Mickey Mouse Plush with Disney100 Outfit – 13 1/4'' – $34.99

Minnie Mouse Plush with Disney100 Outfit – 12 1/2'' – $34.99

There’s even a Disney100 branded Starbucks tumbler!

Mickey Mouse Disney100 Starbucks Tumbler with Straw – Walt Disney World – $49.99

Mickey Mouse and Friends Disney100 Water Bottle – Disneyland – $19.99

Collect all of your favorite Disney characters in their platinum costumes in this ornament set retailing for $49.99.

The Cinderella Castle Disney100 Snow Globe retails for $39.99. The Disneyland version of this snow globe, instead featuring Sleeping Beauty Castle, is available on shopDisney.

There are a couple of collector ear hat items as well.

For more on the Disney100 Platinum Celebration Collection, check out our previous post.