Photos: Disney100 Platinum Celebration Collection Arrives at Walt Disney World

The Disney100 Platinum Celebration Collection launched earlier this month on shopDisney, and is also now available at Walt Disney World, which we spotted today at the World of Disney store in Disney Springs.

2023 marks the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary and as you can expect, they are commemorating the occasion in style!

The milestone celebration dubbed Disney 100 Years of Wonder officially kicks off on New Years Eve—December 31st, 2022—but fans can already shop through this collection.

The Platinum Celebration Collection features stylings that provide an elegant addition for any Disney fan, capturing the “classically Disney” aesthetic in platinum while looking forward to the next eras ahead.

Some of the signature pieces include: Mickey Mouse Ear Hat Sketchbook Ornaments Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Plush Loungefly Mini Backpack Dooney & Bourke



Minnie Mouse D100 Platinum Celebration Loungefly Mini Backpack – $78.00

Mickey Mouse Ear Hat Ornament – D100 Platinum Celebration – $26.99

Tinker Bell Glass Dome Sketchbook Ornament – D100 Platinum Celebration – $26.99

Chip 'n Dale Sketchbook Ornament – D100 Platinum Celebration – $24.99

D100 Platinum Celebration Minnie Mouse Ear Headband for Adults – $39.99

The Cinderella Castle Disney100 Snow Globe retails for $39.99. The Disneyland version of this snow globe, instead featuring Sleeping Beauty Castle, is available on shopDisney.

Mickey Mouse and Friends Platinum Celebration Spirit Jersey for Adults – Disney100 – Walt Disney World – $84.99

Mickey Mouse Disney100 Spirit Jersey for Pets – Walt Disney World – $39.99

The two T-Shirts below feature the Sensational Six and Minnie Mouse, respectively. Currently, these are not on shopDisney.

Some other items not available on shopDisney include this cute Minnie mouse dress-up set, various Disney100 branded sweet goodies, and a lanyard.

Over at Disney Pin Traders, these two limited edition/release Disney100 pins are available.

For more on the Disney100 Platinum Celebration Collection, check out our previous post.