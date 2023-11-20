Disney100: Decades Collection 2010s Spotlights “Toy Story 3,” “The Forces Awakens” and More

The Disney100 Celebration has officially started and one of the ways fans can commemorate the anniversary is with merchandise! The Disney100 Decades Collection is the 2023 continuity line that will focus on movies, cartoons, and characters from the Walt Disney Company's century of entertainment. This month they’re heading to the 2010s with Toy Story 4, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and more.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s not every day your company turns 100 years old, so when you reach the exciting milestone, you’ve got to celebrate in a big way!

One of the most anticipated merchandise collections is the Disney100 Decades continuity line that will focus on the way the company has evolved in 10 year blocks of time from 1920-2010.

For the month of October the Decades Collection is heading to the 2010s with: Toy Story 3 Star Wars: The Forces Awakens Frozen Zootopia Avengers

Characters from the films can be spotted throughout this whimsical assortment spanning, ear headbands, plush, accessories, pins and a MagicBand+.

The Disney100 Decades 2010s Collection will be available on shopDisney starting November 20th

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free shipping at shopDisney:

Don’t forget that shopDisney purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

“Relive the adventure of Star Wars: The Force Awakens with some of your favorite heroes (and antihero) featured on this backpack by Loungefly. Dramatic screen art on the front shows three different scenes inspired by the film: Poe Dameron on Ajan Kloss, Finn battling Kylo Ren on the Starkiller base, and Rey Skywalker with BB-8 on Jakku. This stylish carryall celebrates the film with style and substance thanks to a double zip main compartment, two front zip pockets, side slip pockets and interior lining featuring a repeat of the colorful screen art.”

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Loungefly Backpack – Disney100 – $88.00

“Let your inner cowgirl roam free with this padded mouse ear headband themed to Toy Story's Jessie. Embroidered fancy filigree–plus a rope-like bow with metal ''buckle'' center and spotted ''cowhide'' print band pattern–sits you high in the saddle of style.”

Jessie Ear Headband for Adults – Toy Story 3 – Disney100 – $44.99

“Fans of Judy Hopps, the first rabbit officer in the Zootopia police department, will find this plush very arresting. Created as part of the Disney100 Decades Collection: The 2010s, this detailed plush captures the plucky spirit of the enthusiastic young officer. It would be a crime if you didn't add her to your collection.”

Judy Hopps Plush – Zootopia – Disney100 – 16" – $29.99

“This limited edition MagicBand+ design is inspired by Disney's Frozen and was created as part of Disney's 100th anniversary celebrations and to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the beloved movie.”

Frozen MagicBand+ – Disney100 – Limited Edition – $64.99

Limited Edition of 4,300

“The theatrical movie poster for Marvel Studios' hit 2012 film The Avengers becomes a powerful pin-on-pin design celebrating Disney's 100th Anniversary. Iron Man is presented in enameled cloisonné while the background is a laser printed reproduction of the photoreal poster.”

Marvel’s Avengers Pin – Disney100 – Limited Release – $29.99

Disney100 Decades Collection:

Journey back through the remarkable history of the Walt Disney Company with the Decades Collection. Each month will celebrate a Disney film that has resonated with audiences of all ages.

New assortments in the Decades Collection will launch on shopDisney on the third Monday of the month at 8am PT.

Previous Releases Featured:

October 16th marks the official 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, but Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.