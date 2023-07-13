Disney100 Decades Collection 1970s Spotlights “The Aristocats,” “The Rescuers” and More

The Disney100 Celebration has officially started and one of the ways fans can commemorate the anniversary is with merchandise! The Disney100 Decades Collection is the 2023 continuity line that will focus on movies, cartoons, and characters from the Walt Disney Company's century of entertainment. This month they’re heading to the 1970s with The Aristocats, The Muppets and more.

What’s Happening:

It’s not every day your company turns 100 years old so when you reach the exciting milestone, you’ve got to celebrate in a big way!

One of the most anticipated merchandise collections is the Disney100 Decades continuity line that will focus on the way the company has evolved in 10 year blocks of time from 1920-2010.

For the month of July the Decades Collection is heading to the 1970s with: The Aristocats The Muppets The Rescuers Robin Hood Pete’s Dragon



Characters from the films can be spotted throughout this whimsical assortment spanning, ear headbands, plush, accessories, pins and a MagicBand+.

The Disney100 Decades 1970s Collection will be available on shopDisney starting July 17th

Links to the individual items can be found below.

“Everybody wants to be a cat when you're wearing this jazzy ear headband themed to Disney's animated classic The Aristocats. Put on the hat that knows where it's at with sequined ears and character prints from the film, embroidered accents, a ''dancing'' Duchess and O'Malley topper plus Disney100 logo metal tag. It's groovy, mama, groovy!”

The Aristocats Ear Headband for Adults – Disney100 – $39.99

“Get ready to rock this Disney100 mini backpack by Loungefly. Inspired by band from The Muppet Movie, this cool carryall features psychedelic art starring rock's raddest band, Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem. Accented with the band's iconic smile on the front zippered pocket, yellow fringe on the side pockets and interior lining featuring an allover print of the band, it grooves with '70s style as part of the Disney100 Decades celebration. Can you dig it?”

The Muppets Disney100 Loungefly Mini Backpack – $88.00

“Sound the alert for Rescue Aid Society agents Miss Bianca and Bernard, as someone (perhaps you?) has stolen another hug from this pair of curiously soft and delightful plush mice of Disney's classic, The Rescuers. Included with our intrepid mice investigators is dragonfly Evinrude who serves as the outboard ''motor'' for a ''leaf'' boat.”

Miss Bianca, Bernard and Evinrude Plush Set – The Rescuers – Disney100 – $29.99

“You'll be making merry when you wear this limited edition design inspired by Disney's 1973 version of Robin Hood and created as part of the Disney100 celebrations.”

Robin Hood MagicBand+ – Disney100 – Limited Edition – $64.99

Limited Edition of 4,300

Strap features Robin Hood, Maid Marian, Skippy, Sis and Toby

Tappable icon features Robin Hood title design



“It's not easy to find one trusted friend like Elliott, let alone three. This limited release pin set inspired by Disney's film classic Pete's Dragon will make every day a ''Brazzle Dazzle Day." Three character poses come mounted on a ''model sheet'' backer card. Hurry before our dragon disappears!”

Elliott Pin Set – Pete's Dragon – Disney100 – 3-Pc. – Limited Release – $29.99

Releases On Pintastic Tuesday

Disney100 Decades Collection:

Journey back through the remarkable history of the Walt Disney Company with the Decades Collection. Each month will celebrate a Disney film that has resonated with audiences of all ages.

New assortments in the Decades Collection will launch on shopDisney on the third Monday of the month at 8am PT. Upcoming Decades in the series include: 1980s – Rescue Rangers (August 21st) 1990s – Beauty and the Beast (September 18th) 2000s – The Princess and the Frog (October 16th) 2010s – Toy Story 4 (November 20th)



Previous Releases Featured:

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.