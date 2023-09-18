Disney100: Decades Collection 1990s Spotlights “Beauty and the Beast,” “A Goofy Movie” and More

The Disney100 Celebration has officially started and one of the ways fans can commemorate the anniversary is with merchandise! The Disney100 Decades Collection is the 2023 continuity line that will focus on movies, cartoons, and characters from the Walt Disney Company's century of entertainment. This month they’re heading to the 1990s with Beauty and the Beast, A Goofy Movie and more.

It’s not every day your company turns 100 years old so when you reach the exciting milestone, you’ve got to celebrate in a big way!

One of the most anticipated merchandise collections is the Disney100 Decades continuity line that will focus on the way the company has evolved in 10 year blocks of time from 1920-2010.

For the month of August the Decades Collection is heading to the 1990s with: Beauty and the Beast A Goofy Movie Darkwing Duck A Bug’s Life Disney Afternoon

Characters from the films can be spotted throughout this whimsical assortment spanning, ear headbands, plush, accessories, pins and a MagicBand+.

The Disney100 Decades 1990s Collection will be available on shopDisney starting September 18th

Links to the individual items can be found below.

“Cast a spell of enchantment over your look wearing this light-up ear headband themed to Disney's Beauty and the Beast. ''Stained glass window'' ears with rose petals and LED lights are set alongside a fabric rosette centerpiece. A golden, simulated leather padded band adds to the magical transformation.”

Beauty and the Beast Light-Up Ear Headband for Adults – Disney100 – $39.99

Ears light up with press of a button

Charge battery with USB port; includes mini USB cable

“Hit the open road (or river?) with Goofy and Max while carrying this Loungefly mini backpack spotlighting the stars of Disney's A Goofy Movie. The simulated leather design features a ''floating'' car and an ''underwater'' translucent front zip pocket to gear-up your getaway for unexpected animated adventures!”

A Goofy Movie Loungefly Mini Backpack – Disney100 – $88.00

“Let's get dangerous with Disney Afternoon daredevil Darkwing Duck in his secret identity as a soft plush toy from the Disney100 Decades Collection: The 1990s.”

Darkwing Duck Plush – Disney100 – Medium 15'' – $29.99

“This limited edition MagicBand+ design is inspired by Disney and Pixar's A Bug's Life, with a collage of endearing insect characters from the animated film.”

A Bug's Life MagicBand+ – Disney100 – Limited Edition – $64.99

Limited Edition of 4,300

Strap features Flik, Heimlich, Slim, Francis, Dot, Tuck, Roll, Dim and more

Disney100 logo

Tappable icon features Francis

Inspired by Disney and Pixar's A Bug's Life (1998)

“TV's popular programming block, The Disney Afternoon, will throw you back to the '90s to enjoy Chip 'n Dale's Rescue Rangers, TaleSpin, Darkwing Duck and Gummi Bears with this stand-up 3D pin-on-pin diorama.”

The Disney Afternoon Pin – Disney100 – Limited Release – $34.99

Pin-on-pin design

Stand-up diorama

Features Baloo, Darkwing Duck, Cubbi Gummi, Chip, Dale and Gadget

Disney100 Decades Collection:

Journey back through the remarkable history of the Walt Disney Company with the Decades Collection. Each month will celebrate a Disney film that has resonated with audiences of all ages.

New assortments in the Decades Collection will launch on shopDisney on the third Monday of the month at 8am PT. Upcoming Decades in the series include: 2000s – The Princess and the Frog (October 16th) 2010s – Toy Story 4 (November 20th)



Previous Releases Featured:

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.