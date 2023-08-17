Disney100: Decades Collection 1980s Spotlights “Rescue Rangers,” “The Black Cauldron” and More

The Disney100 Celebration has officially started and one of the ways fans can commemorate the anniversary is with merchandise! The Disney100 Decades Collection is the 2023 continuity line that will focus on movies, cartoons, and characters from the Walt Disney Company's century of entertainment. This month they’re heading to the 1980s with Rescue Rangers, The Black Cauldron and more.

It’s not every day your company turns 100 years old so when you reach the exciting milestone, you’ve got to celebrate in a big way!

One of the most anticipated merchandise collections is the Disney100 Decades continuity line that will focus on the way the company has evolved in 10 year blocks of time from 1920-2010.

For the month of August the Decades Collection is heading to the 1980s with: Rescue Rangers Oliver and Company The Black Cauldron Who Framed Roger Rabbit



Characters from the films can be spotted throughout this whimsical assortment spanning, ear headbands, plush, accessories, pins and a MagicBand+.

The Disney100 Decades 1980s Collection will be available on shopDisney starting August 21st at 8am PT.

at 8am PT. Check back soon for links to the individual items.

“There's no case too big or small. When you need help with an ear headband selection just call for ch-ch-ch-Chip 'n Dale! This elaborate 3D topper will solve all your mouse ear mysteries. Just take a peek at Dale behind a ''magnifying glass'' to find your style solution.”

Chip 'n Dale's Rescue Rangers Ear Headband for Adults – Disney100 – $39.99

“It's up, up and away with the Rescue Rangers when carrying this Loungefly mini backpack featuring Chip 'n Dale and their team of daring detectives. A simulated leather hot-air balloon design complete with wings and a front zip pocket will carry your day away to animated adventures!”

Chip 'n Dale's Rescue Rangers Loungefly Mini Backpack – Disney100 – $88.00

“Why should you worry when soft-stuffed Dodger and Oliver can be your best plush pals? You'll always be in good company with this set of two furry friends from the Disney100 Decades Collection.”

Oliver and Dodger Plush Set – Oliver & Company – Disney100 – Medium 12'' & 8'' – $39.99

“You'll wake the dead at Disney Parks with the Horned King and this MagicBand+. As part of the Disney100 celebrations, the past is stirred up with this limited edition MagicBand+ inspired by Disney's 1985 dark fantasy, The Black Cauldron.“

The Black Cauldron MagicBand+ – Disney100 – Limited Edition – $64.99

“P-p-p-pleeease don't miss out on this Disney100 tribute to Touchstone Pictures' live-action and animation spectacular Who Framed Roger Rabbit featuring Toontown's slapstick superstar in a pin-on-pin design.”

Roger Rabbit Pin – Who Framed Roger Rabbit – Disney100 – Limited Release – $29.99

Disney100 Decades Collection:

Journey back through the remarkable history of the Walt Disney Company with the Decades Collection. Each month will celebrate a Disney film that has resonated with audiences of all ages.

New assortments in the Decades Collection will launch on shopDisney on the third Monday of the month at 8am PT. Upcoming Decades in the series include: 1990s – Beauty and the Beast (September 18th) 2000s – The Princess and the Frog (October 16th) 2010s – Toy Story 4 (November 20th)



Previous Releases Featured:

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.