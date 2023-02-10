Disney100: Oswald The Lucky Rabbit Collection Coming to shopDisney on Valentine’s Day

We’re already having a blast with the kickoff of the Disney100 Celebration and the fun has just begun! Throughout the year shopDisney is bringing fans fun merchandise collections including a series spotlighting Oswald the Lucky Rabbit that’s dropping on Valentine’s Day! #HeartEyes.

It’s finally happening! No, not the Disney100 celebration but rather an Oswald the Lucky Rabbit collection coming to shopDisney!

During 2023 fans around the world can join Disney in celebrating 100 Years of Wonder

Keep those wallets handy, because the adorable long-eared rabbit is next on the docket and he’s sure to be bringing lots of awesome accessories our way.

While we don’t know everything on the list, shopDisney has teased a button up shirt covered in Oswald ears (see above), a plush and an Ear Headband too.

We anticipate that the rest of the assortment will include home decor, figurines and other collectibles that are perfect for the home, office or next trip to Disney!

The Disney100 Oswald The Lucky Rabbit Collection is coming to shopDisney starting February 14th at 7am PT

Stay tuned and check back soon for links to the individual items.

