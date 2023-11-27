Walt Disney World Highlights “Frozen” Photo Ops for 10th Anniversary

Walt Disney World is highlighting the abundance of Frozen photo opportunities around the resort in honor of the film’s 10th anniversary.

What’s Happening:

  • The Disney Parks Blog compiled a list of frozen fractal-filled photo opportunities for guests around the resort.
  • Wandering Oaken’s Pop-Up Portraits, now located at the exit of the Royal Sommerhaus at EPCOT, is the newest addition to Frozen photos around the resort. Photopass photographers are there to take studio-based photos with an especially Frozen twist.

  • The Disney PhotoPass Studio at the Disney Springs Marketplace is another option for those who want to utilize Frozen-themed backdrops for a studio session.
  • Of course, the most thrilling photo opportunity is the on-board ride photo taken on Frozen Ever After in the Norway Pavilion at EPCOT.

  • Multiple Frozen-themed Magic Shots are also available resort-wide, including a brand new one of Olaf enjoying the fall foliage (thanks to Gale).

  • Anna and Elsa are available for photos daily at the Royal Sommerhaus at EPCOT, while Olaf is available for meet and greets at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
  • You can also enjoy Frozen PhotoPass lenses when using the MyDisneyExperience app for a unique way to celebrate the film’s 10th anniversary.

