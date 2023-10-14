Exploring the World of Frozen: Arendelle’s Culinary Offerings

For the first time in November World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland will open its gates to guests welcoming visitors to the incredible land of Arendelle, the home of Elsa, Anna, Olaf. This gorgeous park expansion presents an authentic Arendelle experience complete with “residents,” a magician, troubadours, and dining experiences too!

We had the privilege of attending a special media event that provided a first look at the new land and all it has to offer. Let’s explore the snack and dining options.

Golden Crocus Inn – Quick-Service Restaurant

This nautical-themed restaurant is the premiere dining location in the land and celebrates Arendelle’s love for its royal family. The menu includes seafood, meat, and vegetarian (not vegan) pasta options, plus the Summer Snow Day snowflake cookie.

Before we dive into the food, there’s a lot to take in around the entire restaurant. The decor features, ships, compasses, maps, candlesticks and a variety of other items found on seafaring journeys.

Paintings of sea creatures, boats and the town of Arendelle decorate the space along with interesting lighting and dimensional patterns on the restaurant’s ceilings.

Guests will also find portraits of General Mattais and his crew from Frozen 2 as well as colorful images of the royal family.

Now onto the food! There are four main adult entrees, Innkeeper’s Special Braised Lamb Shank, Village Chicken Roll stuffed with Ham and Cheese (Chicken Cordon Bleu), Bayside Seafood Medley, and Forest Mushroom Pasta

Each meal comes with set sides like green beans, broccoli, and carrots plus a rosette (snowflake cookie) and bottled soft drink or bottled water.

For Kids, there’s a Forest Mushroom Pasta and Meatballs Platter that comes with the rosette and bottled water.

The menu also consists of a la carte options such as Meatballs in Mushroom Cream Sauce and Prawns Cocktail

Guests with a sweet tooth who are craving chocolate will love the Celebration Chocolate Fondue that comes with fruits and assorted sweet bites to dip into the rich chocolate. This offering is available only during dinner service and is intended for 2 people.

Northern Delights – Bakery and Home Goods Shop

Guests can indulge in Arendelle’s signature seasonal sweets, candies and baked goods including some inspired by Elsa and Olaf. Oh! and don’t miss the white chocolate fountains featuring traditional white and blue-tinted white chocolate. Finally, home chefs will love the patterned ceramic plates and cooking utensils available for purchase.

Frozen themed candy apples, cakes, and tarts are the delicious offerings at Northern Delights and each is decorated with character elements or looks like a beloved character from the movies.

If that’s not enough, the Olaf muffin is also available as an exclusive World of Frozen Disney Munchlings mirco plush!

Earlier this year, Hong Kong Disneyland announced a special dessert in support of Make-A-Wish called “Wish Upon a Chocolate Cake.” The limited edition dessert can be found here and at other locations throughout the resort.

A variety of pre-packaged candies and nuts are on display, some coming in commemorative tins or fun containers decorated with Anna and Elsa.

Forest Fare – Outdoor Cart

Guests in need of a tasty snack or refreshing drink will find a small assortment of culinary offerings at the Forest Fare cart.

Fans seeking a savory option at Forest Fare will likely be intrigued by the Sausages Platter consisting of three different sausages. Guests can complement their snack with a Forest Valley Green Tea Cookie or some Snowflake Churros.

There’s also a Forest Fare Gourmet Box that comes with a crab and corn salad, chicken bun, and crepe with blueberry and coconut cheese cream; and Mango Shaved Ice served in a Forest Friends Stein mug.

Learn more about the delicious dining options available in Arendelle in the newest Disney Foodie Guide!

World of Frozen officially opens to all guests on November 20th at Hong Kong Disneyland.