Foodie Guide to World of Frozen Opening November 20th at Hong Kong Disneyland

Ahead of the grand opening of World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland on November 20th, the Disney Parks Blog has shared the complete Foodie Guide to all the restaurants in this new area of the park. There will be three new locations available when this exciting expansion opens, each filled with delightful dishes and sweet treats for you to indulge in.

The new quick-service restaurant, Golden Crocus Inn, will be serving up tasty main dish options and even a Celebration Chocolate Fondue. For those wanting a sweet selection of Frozen-inspired items, Northern Delights is the place for you. Its menu is packed with beautiful bites, like the Olaf Celebration Cake. Lastly, Forest Fare will feature a combination of sweet and savory items inspired by Frozen, including adorable Snowflake Churros.

Golden Crocus Inn

Bayside Seafood Medley served with potatoes, cream sauce, and a brown sugar roll

Village Chicken Roll Stuffed with Ham & Cheese served with sauteed vegetables and a mustard cream sauce

Innkeeper’s Special Braised Lamb Shank with polenta potato purée, roasted vegetables, and beer gravy

Forest Mushroom Pasta served with forest mushrooms, poached egg, and truffle cream sauce

Forest Mushroom Pasta and Meatballs Platter served with sauteed vegetables and mushroom cream sauce (Kids’ menu offering)

Prawns Cocktail (Side offering)

Arendelle Meatballs in Mushroom Cream Sauce (Side offering)

Rosettes (Available with all main dish offerings)

Celebration Chocolate Fondue

Jasmine Peach Fanta (Non-alcoholic) (Available with all main dish offerings)

Northern Delights

Coronation Sundae: Light milk soft-serve sundae on elderflower-flavored slush (Served in “Frozen”-themed cup)

North Mountain Almond Tart: White chocolate cream and bergamot

Olaf Celebration Cupcake: Carrot and dried fruit cake with creamy frosting

Olaf Snowflake Smultringer

Olaf Muffin: Blueberry muffin with cream frosting inspired by the Olaf Disney Munchling

Summer Snow Day Soft-serve

Northern Delights Chocolate Box

Candy Apple Snowball

Summer Snow Day Marshmallow

Marshmallow Lollipop

Olaf Lollipop

Forest Fare

Snowflake Churros

Forest Valley Tea Cookies

Sausages Platter (Available seasonally)

Forest Fare Gourmet Box: Crab stick and corn salad, chicken bun with cheese and tomato sauce, and crepe with blueberry and coconut cheese cream

Forest Friends Stein served with mango-flavored shaved ice

