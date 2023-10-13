Exploring the World of Frozen: Arendelle’s Signature Merchandise Destinations

For the first time in November World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland will open its gates to guests welcoming visitors to the incredible land of Arendelle, the home of Elsa, Anna, Olaf. This gorgeous park expansion presents an authentic Arendelle experience complete with “residents,” a magician, troubadours, and shopping experiences too!

We had the privilege of attending a special media event that provided a first look at the new land and all it has to offer. Let’s explore the merchandise and shopping opportunities.

Tick Tock Toys & Collectibles

Exiting from Frozen Ever After will lead guests here where they’ll discover Frozen-themed merchandise like clothing, toys, jewelry, accessories, and plush. Aside from the souvenirs available for purchase the shop features incredible details like toy-inspired chandeliers along with wooden puppet decor you see in a workshop and toys and artwork likely found in a child’s playroom.

When you walk into the store through the main entrance, you’ll be greeted by spinning racks on the left hand side, but just a bit further in is this incredible Arendelle castle toy display encased in glass. It features the wooden doll versions of the sisters as children along with their snowman pal, Olaf.

When you visit Arendelle, you’ll learn that they are celebrating a Summer Snow Day and you’ll see many Cast Members decorating their hair in colorful ribbons. Guess what? You can create your own lovely hairstyle with the same beautiful ribbons!

Send greetings from Arendelle to your friends and family back home with one of three traditional postcard designs. For something a bit more interesting, there’s a wooden postcard with an image of Elsa and Anna; and of course a collection of stamps.

Jewelry selections include earrings, necklaces and bracelets that represent the spirit of Elsa and Anna; guests can further celebrate their sisterhood (and the new land) with wooden ornaments.

As is often the case with Disney parks land merchandise, there’s a Frozen hoodie with the emblem for Arendelle, but aside from that that land-specific styles take inspiration from the town itself. Hand bags, knit sweaters, cardigans, socks and berets

Elsa’s Snowgie pals and the adorable snowmen Olaf and Snowball are featured on a range of products for kids including, shirts, design your own tote bags, shoulder plush, mugs and more.

There’s even a fun Snowball hat with interactive elements so that when you push the buttons in his feet, his arms and mouth move!

Other displays showcase a variety of outfits and accessories so you can dress in styles inspired by Elsa and Anna or carry some of the Frozen magic with you on your daily travels. Kids costumes from Frozen 2 are available and are featured among packaged doll sets that have debuted within the past year.

A light up shadow box recreates the World of Frozen and embellishes the land with glowing purple, blue, and green lights.

At the registers, guests will see a large display of merchandise in a translucent World of Frozen bag (available for purchase) highlighting some of the most popular items in the store. Also around the checkout are pictures of a toymaker hard at work and sculpted dolls.

While most of the excitement is happening on the store’s shelves, if you look up you’ll be rewarded with the view of an incredibly detailed ceiling and whimsical chandeliers covered in handmade toys like bears, ships, skates and more. .

Remember the postcards and stamps? Guests can send a message to a loved one right from Arendelle courtesy of Arendelle Post! This mailbox is located conveniently outside of Tick Tock Toys & Collectibles so guests don’t even have to leave the enchanting land to mail their postcards.

Northern Delights – Bakery and Home Goods Shop

Guests can indulge in Arendelle’s signature seasonal sweets, candies and baked goods including some inspired by Elsa and Olaf. Oh! and don’t miss the white chocolate fountains featuring traditional white and blue-tinted white chocolate. Finally, home chefs will love the patterned china plates and cooking utensils available for purchase.

The first thing we noticed when walking into Northern Delights were the chocolate fountains flowing with blue and white white chocolate which is used for several of the pastry options in the store.

There are gourmet chocolates, candy apples, cakes, tarts, muffins, and the limited edition “Wish Upon a Chocolate Cake” that benefits the Make-A-Wish foundation.

That Olaf muffin looks an awful lot like the Disney Munchlings and that’s because he is! This World of Frozen Special Edition micro plush is the perfect way for fans to have their cake muffin and eat it too!

Northern Delights is also where guests will go to find dish sets, kitchen utensils, hand towels, aprons, candy and commemorative tins full of delicious snacks.

Traveling Traders – Outdoor Merchandise Cart

Located near Wandering Oaken's Sliding Sleighs and Playhouse in the Woods, this merchandise cart is full of cute accessories including hair ribbons, headbands, and plush.

Elsa, Anna, Olaf and a group of Snowgies each get their very own headband design, or guests can opt for a snowflake and crown ear headband that reminds us of Elsa.

Are you in need of a friendly face to sit on your shoulder as you journey through Arendelle? Look no further than the wintery assortment of shoulder plush!

Olaf, Snowball, a Snowgie and a Troll are ready to be your adventure companion and get this, you can even buy accessories for them to enhance their already great looks.

Finally, there’s an assortment of plush keychains, bubble wands, and light up necklaces themed to various characters that serve as a great way to commemorate your trip to Arendelle.

World of Frozen officially opens to all guests on November 20th at Hong Kong Disneyland.