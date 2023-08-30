Hong Kong Disneyland to Offer “Wish Upon a Chocolate Cake” Dessert Benefitting Make-A-Wish Hong Kong

Over the past 25 years, Make-A-Wish Hong Kong has granted life-changing wishes for more than 2,200 children who fight critical illnesses. To mark its 25th anniversary, the Foundation will launch its first-ever “WISH DISH” fundraising event with tremendous support from the city’s top dining establishments, including Hong Kong Disneyland.

During this campaign, participating restaurants will be presenting their exclusive Wish Dishes for charity sales.

Over at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, the food and beverage team will present the brand new “Wish Upon a Chocolate Cake” dessert; while the head chefs from Feather & Bone’s chain have come up with a selection of savory pies.

This campaign will also feature the delicacies by the innovative French eatery Crepes & Bakes and your go-to tapas French bistro Comptoir and the signature caffè sospeso brewed by the city’s authentic Italian restaurant CRUST Italian – all a part of this good cause.

Starting from September this year, simply dine or make a purchase at any of the participating spots to contribute to this fundraising event. Full or partial proceeds from the featured menu will be donated to Make-A-Wish Hong Kong to help make children’s dreams come true.

“Wish Upon a Chocolate Cake” will be available from September 1st through November 30th for HK$78 at the following locations: Northern Delights – World of Frozen Royal Banquet Hall – Fantasyland Outdoor Vending Cart at Market Place Walt's Café – Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel Chart Room Café – Disney Explorers Lodge



The Wish Story: First-Ever Dessert-Themed WISH DISH

Since July this year, the Wish Team has started inviting renowned chefs to take part in the WISH DISH campaign. Yang-pin, a Wish Child, a junior chef and a form four student, is dedicated to giving back to the community. His chronic kidney disease, along with the necessary intake restrictions of protein and dairy products, have not stopped his love in making desserts. Although he couldn’t take too many sweets, he is happy to create one for others to enjoy.

His passion has given rise to the signature Wish Dish, “Wish Upon a Chocolate Cake” – a chocolate-themed dessert specially created by John Chan Kim-kuen, Chef de Cuisine of the Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel, for Yang-pin’s wish.

Yang-pin has been preparing dinners for his family for years. As he started to grow interest in making desserts, he found that it’s more difficult to master such skills. Knowing his new determination, Yang-pin’s family surprised him with a new oven! As soon as he knew that he was going to create a Wish Dish, he immediately shared this exciting news with his sister, a dessert-lover.

He added, “I’m so thrilled that I can team up with Disney’s chefs to learn how to make a signature dessert! Decorating the cake was both challenging and incredibly fulfilling. Chocolate brings happiness, so I suggested using chocolate as the key ingredient. Coupled with its fancy design, this cake will undoubtedly brighten the spirits of many families and children!”

This eye-opening experience has inspired Yang-pin to become a pastry chef and continue to share his favorites with everyone.