Check Out the Frozen Suite at Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel

We were able to check out the Frozen Suite at the Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel.

What's Happening:

Frozen fans will be living in a dream in this Frozen Suite at the Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel.

From the walls, the photos, the design, and the overall theme, you will feel like you have stepped into the world of Frozen.

About the Frozen Suite at the Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel: (According to Hong Kong Disneyland’s website)

Retreat into the bedroom to find yourself surrounded by the décor of Arendelle.

With ornate beds under a peaceful snow-laden ceiling, this is the place for a royal rest after a long day at the Park.

Children will take delight in drifting to sleep as Anna and Elsa look over them.

About Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel: (According to Hong Kong Disneyland’s website)

Indulge in timeless elegance at the Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel, where you’ll revel in the eternal magic of Disney; refined and reimagined for the most discerning of travelers.

From the grandest Victorian architecture to the most enchanting latticework, every delicate detail pulls you deeper into the timeless charm of Disney storytelling.

Boasting stately accommodations with modern amenities plus live music in the grand 6-story lobby , this architectural marvel combines the splendor of a vintage seaside resort with the magic of Disney.

Check Out the Full Video Tour Below: