Review: Exploring the World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland

This past week, for the first time in forever, I had the opportunity to set foot in a Disney Park. Okay, it hasn’t actually been forever, but it had been 15 months since my last park visit (Disneyland Paris) when we were invited to Hong Kong Disneyland to explore the World of Frozen before its official opening on November 20th. Over the course of four hours, we toured the land, experienced three new attractions, enjoyed a hearty meal, and watched local “residents” perform music and magic in their whimsical home.

This highly anticipated Hong Kong Disneyland park expansion takes guests to the heart of Arendelle, the birthplace of princesses—now queens—Elsa and Anna, and yes the beloved sisters are well represented all throughout the World of Frozen. While they are certainly the reason guests will want to visit, they aren’t the only draw and their presence is not overwhelming.

There are two entrances to the land, the main path in Fantasyland across from Dumbo, and a side entry near “it’s a small world” though the best experience is definitely coming through the main “gates.” As guests approach the land they’ll be greeted by signs celebrating “Summer Snow Day” in Arendelle and they’ll hear the sentiment from nearly every character, resident and Cast Member they encounter.

Upon setting foot in the land guests will spot Elsa’s Ice Palace far in the distance (not an actual destination) and much closer to them, village shops, the royal palace, a snowy mountain for sliding sleighs and a Snowflake fountain to commemorate the day when Anna’s sacrifice saved Elsa.

The views are breathtaking and the land is so perfectly detailed that guests will feel like they’ve stepped into a whole new world. The entire area is picturesque, serving as a wonderful backdrop for the myriad of photos to be taken from every corner of Arendelle.

Guests might encounter Elsa and Anna throughout Arendelle, but they will definitely see them at Playhouse in the Woods. True to this “wandering” moniker, Oaken can be spotted for brief periods walking the land, mainly over by Sliding Sleighs. He’s likely to stop for a few minutes in a picturesque spot by salamander Bruni and a pile of Troll rocks. While the trolls won’t physically appear, some lucky guests will hear the kids chattering after Oaken leaves.

Other residents include a street magician who performs close-up magic tricks that Elsa and Anna love. The magician might even ask for volunteers to help with the act. There’s also a group of troubadours who entertain with musical medleys in various locations throughout Arendelle, encouraging guests to join the fun by dancing!

Attractions

Of course, the aesthetic is only one part of the experience. Arendelle is also home to attractions, shopping, and dining that appeals to both kids and kids at heart. We started our journey with attractions that consist of Playhouse in the Woods, Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs, and Frozen Ever After—a near clone of the ride in EPCOT’s Norway Pavilion.

Playhouse in the Woods

Playhouse in the Woods is a live, interactive, show that’s the first of its kind at Hong Kong Disneyland. The idea is that this is a special place where Elsa and Anna used to come and play and now as adults, they’re entertaining their new friends by sharing something from their childhood. The show is somewhat akin to Enchanted Tales with Belle at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World, but does not feature the same walk-through element (you know the effect I mean). Guests enter a large room with a stage at the back wall and plenty of space to wander around.

The walls are decorated with tapestries of the sisters from their youth; and four large “wooden” carvings of the elemental spirits—Air, Earth, Fire, and Water—introduced in Frozen 2 are placed around the room.

Anna (in her travel outfit from the sequel) and a stationary Olaf greet their friends with Anna explaining why she loves the playhouse. Olaf interjects comments in Cantonese, and then they invite guests to sing Elsa’s favorite song (“Vuelie” or the Frozen theme) to welcome the former queen to the sacred space.

Once Elsa arrives, the girls talk about the Frozen adventures and then ask fans to move about the room to the elemental spirit that calls to them. Using hand motions, the sisters teach guests how to call one of the spirits and with some magical help from Elsa, the walls fill with swirling stardust and the silhouette of an elemental spirit. After the spirit leaves, Elsa works a bit more of her magic to make it “snow” (small soap bubbles) in the room—a perfect way to celebrate Summer Snow Day!

Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs

Ah yes, Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs, a family roller coaster that die-hard Disney fans thought would be similar to Seven Dwarfs Mine Train at Magic Kingdom. Sadly, that’s not the case for this very short coaster that only lasts about a minute.

The coaster departs the station and immediately comes to the lift hill and guests will barely have the chance to clock the animatronics of Olaf enticing Sven with a carrot to power the sled. At the top, instead of a big drop, the coaster gently dips then goes into a spiral slide offering some brief scenic views of the land before swirling up for another small spiral and then it’s back to station.

The long queue into the ride was extremely fun and includes Oaken’s store, his steamy sauna (he even pops his face in the window to say hello), a Troll totem and notes on how to power the sleighs. That said, I was disappointed by the length of the coaster, having hoped for a dark ride moment and maybe another minute of ride to enjoy. It’s not billed as a kiddie coaster and definitely doesn’t look like one, but it’s not at all what most fans were expecting. It’s possible land constraints played a part in the short duration, or maybe just like many snowy sled rides, it’s supposed to be over too soon. For what it’s worth, the ride itself is very smooth and will definitely be a great first “thrilling” coaster for kids; but coaster fanatics should temper their expectations.

Frozen Ever After

This attraction is not new to the Disney sphere, but it’s new to HKDL and does a few things better than its domestic counterpart. The queue includes Kristoff’s workshop, a facade window showing a room full of ice blocks, glimpses of Arendelle at night and other fun surprises.

The gentle boat ride hits on a few highlights from Frozen starting with Olaf and Sven and then the Trolls telling the story of Elsa and Anna.

Just like its EPCOT twin, the ride hits all the same beats, but with the track reversed, and better lighting for all show scenes.

Entering Elsa’s Ice Palace then taking a gentle backwards slide while she sings “Let It Go,” as well as the “big plunge” is everything you want it to be and I’m excited for HKDL guests to experience this ride.

Additionally, unlike EPCOT, and the animatronics in this attraction have “real” faces with blinking eyes and moving mouths which is a thousand times better than the projected faces that Florida guests have to deal with. The upgrade alone is enough to make this the superior version and, given the choice, the one I’d want to experience first.

Shopping

Arendelle has three shopping locations in total: two stores and one outdoor merchandise cart. The most interesting of the bunch is Tick Tock Toys & Collectibles, the exit gift shop for Frozen Ever After that’s full of apparel and yes, toys! At the front of the land is Northern Delights, a hybrid gift and pastry shop selling kitchen goods and sweet snacks; and the merchandise cart is located across from Playhouse in the Woods.

Tick Tock Toys & Collectibles

Littered with charming details and fun decor, Tick Tock Toys & Collectibles is a toymaker’s shop come to life and exactly the type of place one would imagine for Arendelle.

My favorite part is the Nordic decorations on the ceiling that look like snowflakes and the colorful chandeliers featuring miniature toys including skate, trains, dolls, and bears.

Sculpted wooden toys were also on display in the posts around the cashier, and behind the register were wooden puppets (not for sale) of Anna, Olaf, Kristoff and Elsa.

As for the merchandise itself, Tick Tock has exclusive apparel for adults and kids and very little in the way of styles reading “World of Frozen.” In fact the only thing I can think of is a blue hoodie for adults.

The selection of Arendelle fashions are simple and straightforward (beret, sweaters, handbags, socks), while kids' styles lean more toward the characters like Olaf and Marshmallow; and Elsa and Anna-inspired looks.

There’s also a wide assortment of toys, fashion dolls, bubble wands, hair ribbons, keychains, ornaments, and even postcards and stamps—that can be mailed from the Arendelle Post box just outside the store.

Northern Delights

The “retail” space of Northern Delights is rather small and a bit cramped, but it features plenty of merchandise options for its limited space. My favorite find here is the exclusive Olaf Muffin Disney Munchling microplush that looks like the pastry available on the other side of the store.

There’s also pre packaged nuts, candies, and cookies in collectible tins and two entire walls dedicated to home essentials like baking tools, hand towels, aprons, ceramic plates, teacups, and teapots.

Traveling Traders – Outdoor Cart

Traveling Traders carries mix and match headbands and the plush that clip on them; shoulder plush pals including snowgies, Olaf, and a troll as well as accessories to dress up the tiny companions. Guests can also purchase hair ribbons on their own, or pay for a Cast Member to twist and braid the ribbons in their hair. Everything on the cart can be found at Tick Tock Toys & Collectibles too.

Dining

After experiencing the attractions and shopping of Arendelle, it was time to enjoy some food! The land features a quick-service restaurant called Golden Crocus Inn; pastries and sweets at Northern Delights; and the Forest Fare outdoor cart that’s adjacent to the merchandise cart.

Golden Crocus Inn – Quick-Service Restaurant

Golden Crocus Inn is Arendelle’s signature space for visitors and celebrates the royal family and the wonders of the sea with classy nautical theming.

During our visit, we were both gifted meal vouchers to enjoy one of four hearty main entrees for adults: Lamb Shank, Mushroom Pasta, Chicken Roll with Ham and Cheese, or Seafood Medley.

Each entree, while pricy, comes with vegetable sides, a bottled soft drink, and snowflake rosette cookie. The menu has one pasta option for kids and a few a la carte items like prawns, meatballs, and a chocolate fondue for two (dinner only).

The decor in the restaurant includes a variety of interesting paintings showcasing ships, sea monsters, Arendelle, sailors like General Mattais, and dozens of nicknacks displayed on high shelves along the walls.

There’s also a display only staircase leading up the “inn” decorated with paintings of the royal family and a giant Arendelle Crest featuring Elsa and Anna’s portraits.

Northern Delights – Bakery and Home Goods Shop

As mentioned above, Northern Delights pulls double duty serving as a dining and shopping location. A variety of Frozen-themed tarts, candy apples, muffins, gourmet chocolates, cakes, and marshmallow lollipops will entice fans of all ages.

Though I was initially surprised by the small menu, considering the limited space and scale of Arendelle on the whole I understand the need to offer fewer options. I also anticipate many of these items will change seasonally or that limited time holiday treats will become available too.

Forest Fare – Outdoor Cart

Located just outside of Playhouse in the Woods, Forest Fair has a handful of snack options and cold beverages available for guests to enjoy. We only purchased a bottle of water from this location, but guests can also get the Sausages Platter (seasonal offering), Forest Valley Green Tea Cookie, Snowflake Churros, Mango Shaved Ice and Forest Fare Gourmet Box (crab and corn salad, chicken bun, and crepe with blueberry and coconut cheese cream).

TL:DR

The World of Frozen is a gorgeous, well thought out land that looks exactly like the film that inspired it. From the shops, dining and attraction offerings, guests will have no shortage of things to do in Arendelle. While Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs doesn’t quite live up to its potential, the land on the whole makes up for this slight disappointment.

World of Frozen officially opens to all guests on November 20th at Hong Kong Disneyland.