Celebrate 10 Years of Sisterhood with “Frozen” Forces of Nature Collection

Brace yourselves Frozen fans and get ready to feel old… the beloved film that captured our hearts is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year! Whether your song is “Love is an Open Door” or “Let it Go,” there’s no denying your undying love for Anna and Elsa and shopDisney is helping you commemorate this duo with their Frozen Forces of Nature Collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

shopDisney is bringing fans a new Frozen collection in honor of the film’s milestone 10th anniversary and we can’t wait to return to the world of the first film.

collection in honor of the film’s milestone 10th anniversary and we can’t wait to return to the world of the first film. We don’t know much about this collection, but from what shopDisney has teased, it looks like Anna and Elsa will get the chance to shine together and on their own in this Forces of Nature series.

A Loungefly mini backpack will be the star piece of the collection and features both sisters in dimensional cutouts on the front of the bag. The background is a gorgeous swirl of cool pinks, purples, and blue accented by the ice palace and falling snowflakes.

Frozen Loungefly Mini Backpack

The Frozen Forces of Nature Collection is available now on shopDisney

The Frozen Forces of Nature Collection is available now on shopDisney. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Elsa Ear Headband for Adults – Frozen

Frozen Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults

Frozen Fleece Pullover Hoodie for Women

Elsa Semi-Cropped Top for Women – Frozen

Frozen Long Sleeve Fashion Top for Girls

Frozen Dress Shoes for Girls

Frozen Clogs for Adults by Crocs

