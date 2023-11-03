Disney Parks Blog Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of “Frozen” With Fan Favorite Products

Disney’s beloved animated classic Frozen turns 10 this month and in honor of this exciting milestone, the Disney Parks Blog has rounded up a Top 10 List featuring Frozen products across 10 different categories that are designed for fans of all ages!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Sven and the ice palace are all part of the lineup that includes : Jewelry Dolls LEGO Plush Apparel and Costumes Funko Pop! Ornaments Home Essentials Bedding Stories – Books and Podcasts

: Fans will find many of these items available now, with more selections coming soon to shopDisney. Scroll down to see the lineup!

Jewelry

Start or add to your Pandora Jewelry charm bracelet with the Disney Frozen Snow Olaf Double Dangle Charm. The charm features Olaf in 3D, with blue and white snowflakes. The charm is engraved with the words, “I like warm hugs.” The charm is available online and at Pandora Jewelry stores at the Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort and Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort, as well as select Disney Parks retail locations.

Dolls

This winter fans can bring sisters Anna and Elsa to their Frozen collection with the Disney Collector Anna & Elsa Doll set from Mattel. Each sister is dressed in her iconic outfit from the first film and her hair in braids. They are packaged in a displayable collector’s box.

Kids will also have fun with the Disney ily 4EVER Doll collection that has welcomed two special friends who love ice skating. These stars of winter sports are ready for a twirling adventure with their fluffy earmuffs and skates outfit Inspired by Olaf. Fans will find both offerings available exclusively at Target.

LEGO and Tytan Tiles

LEGO and Tytan Tiles are encouraging fans to explore their imaginations with toys that spark creativity like the LEGO Disney The Ice Castle set—complete with interior grand hall and staircase— or the Disney Frozen Castle Magnetic Tiles Building Set.

Plush

Who can say no to adorable Disney plush? shopDisney offers an Olaf Weighted Plush with a super-soft body, felt hair, arms, and a removable 2.5-pound weight. Fans of reindeer will love the Sven Reindeer Pillow from Pillow Pets; and Anna and Elsa can join your plush lineup too courtesy of Squishmallows from Jazwares.

Apparel and Costumes

Hanna Andersson can outfit your littles in their adorable Frozen-inspired pajamas and dresses. We’re especially fond of the Frozen Tulle Dress and Anna Tulle Dress that are just the right amount of fancy.

Another elegant option is Janie and Jack’s collection of winter wear that includes a Velvet Tulle Dress inspired by Anna along with an Anna Cape to complete the look. There’s also a Disney Frozen Snowflake Dress, with short flutter sleeves and a sparkle waistband.

Older fans can bring Frozen to their wardrobe with the BoxLunch exclusive Elsa Hockey Jersey which reads “Arendelle” across the front, “Elsa, 13″ on the back, while Olaf pops up on one sleeve.

Setting off on an icy adventure? Be sure to grab the Olaf Crossbody Bag from Our Universe decorated with the charming snowman dressed as classic Disney characters; or opt for the Loungefly Mini Backpack from the Forces of Nature collection at shopDisney.

Kids can dress as their favorite sisters Anna and Elsa all year long with fabulous costumes from Disguise. Selections include Anna’s Traveling Costume and Elsa’s Snow Queen Gown.

Funko Pop!

A new Funko Pop! Elsa collectible is the perfect way for fans to celebrate both the 10th anniversary of Frozen and the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company.

Ornaments

shopDisney’s Sketchbook ornaments have been a big hit with collectors and this holiday season, fans can bring the magic of Arendelle to their decor with the Anna, Elsa and Olaf Singing Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament. As for the musical element, the ornament plays “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”

Home Essentials

Kids will surely remember their first full place set and this 5-Piece assortment from Zak Designs will truly make them smile. Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff, and Sven are featured in the set that includes a plate, bowl, cup, fork, and spoon.

Bedding

Bring the charm of the film to your kid’s room with a bedding collection from Pottery Barn Kids. A handmade quilt and sheet set with pillowcases are decorated with embroidered designs of Anna, Elsa, and Olaf, hand-braided hair detail on Anna and Elsa, and sequins to make Elsa’s dress shimmer.

Stories – Books and Podcast

Follow Anna and Elsa on new adventures with original untold tales from the sisters’ childhood. All Is Found: A Frozen Anthology features creative stories by 10 authors to celebrate 10 years of Frozen.

Dive into the world of Arendelle at home and on the go with Disney and ABC Audio’s “Frozen” Podcast: “Forces of Nature. The audio-first offering focuses on core characters from the series while introducing new friends—and possible foes. Forces of Nature is now streaming on your favorite podcast platform.

Finally race for glory in Disney Speedstorm which features a new “Frozen”-inspired season showcasing Racers, cosmetics, and a Arendelle racing environment.

Coming Soon

Mark November 15th on the calendar for new Frozen additions on shopDisney. The Frozen 10th Anniversary Anna and Elsa Limited Edition Doll Set presentes the sisters in exquisite fashions from the film. The dolls for this release were designed by Frozen visual development artist Griselda Sastrawinata-Lemay.

Sastrawinata-Lemay designs extend to the new assortment of Dooney & Bourke bags and accessories including a crossbody bag, wristlet wallet, and a backpack.

This fall will also see the addition of more home essentials like a 10th anniversary accent pillow and throw blanket. The pillow boasts lovely, stylized screen portraits of Anna and Elsa with embroidered details and piped trim. The throw blanket includes Olaf, Kristoff, and Sven, against an enchanting, snowy landscape. Then be sure to enjoy your favorite drink from the charming latte mug featuring Elsa.

