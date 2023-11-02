Disney Collector “Frozen” Dolls from Mattel Now Available for Pre-Order

This fall Mattel is embracing the world of Frozen with a new collector doll set of royal sisters Elsa and Anna that’s now available for pre-order. This special two pack makes a great display piece and can also serve as fun fashion toys (fans ages 6+) as it features the girls in their most iconic outfits.

What’s Happening:

Amazingly it’s been 10 years since audiences were first introduced to Elsa and Anna and experienced the magic of Arendelle and the power of true love.

Now, as the film reaches its 10th anniversary, Mattel is honoring the beloved sisters with a new doll set featuring Anna in her traveling outfit, and Elsa in all her ice palace glory.

The Anna doll’s classic travel look is reimagined in satin and metallic woven fabrics, with a fur-trimmed hat and a velvety cape lined in satin and edged with pom-poms.

Meanwhile, Elsa boasts a blue satin gown with foil details and sparkling sheer sleeves. Her long chiffon cape is decorated with snowflakes, and her translucent blue shoes offer the perfect icy touch.

Both dolls wear their hair in signature styles: two long braids for Anna and a side braid styled with snowflake clips for Elsa.

The set comes in special Frozen themed packaging that’s perfect for display, however fans wanting to take the dolls out of the box can use the enclosed stands for display when playtime is over.

Each doll features multiple points of articulation for posing and dynamic play. Please note that the dolls cannot stand alone. Colors and decorations may vary.

Disney Collector Frozen Anna and Elsa Doll 2-Pack – $122.99

Disney Collector Frozen Anna And Elsa Dolls are available for pre-order at Target, Amazon and our friends at Entertainment Earth.

The set sells for $122.99 and is expected to ship in January 2024.

