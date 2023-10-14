Photos / Video: Complete Tour of World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland

We were lucky enough to be invited to preview World of Frozen, the brand-new land opening November 20th at Hong Kong Disneyland. Let’s take a look around the beautiful village of Arendelle and explore all there is to see and do in the World of Frozen.

Guests access World of Frozen by passing underneath the Hong Kong Disneyland Railroad between Fantasyland and Toy Story Land. The citizens of Arendelle are celebrating Summer Snow Day and you’re all invited!

World of Frozen consists of two sections: Arendelle Village and Arendelle Forest. The village is where most of the citizens live and is where you can find Frozen Ever After, Tick Tock Toys & Collectibles, Golden Crocus Inn and Northern Delights.

It’s also home to many iconic landmarks such as Arendelle Castle, Friendship Fountain, Clock Tower Square, and the North Mountain with Elsa’s Ice Palace.

Take a look at some of the theming, offerings, and entertainment found at World of Frozen in the video below.

Frozen Ever After

Frozen Ever After is home to an enchanting boat ride that is perfect for the whole family! Frequent visitors to EPCOT may recognize this attraction, as it is close to identical to the version that opened at the Walt Disney World theme park in 2016. Here you will journey through the North Mountain and see Elsa’s Ice Palace, Troll Valley, and more.

Frozen friends can be found throughout, including Olaf and Sven greeting you with “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” at the beginning of your travels. These characters have been brought to life like never before with the most technologically advanced Audio-Animatronics figures ever at Hong Kong Disneyland.

Tick Tock Toys & Collectibles

A cherished, centuries-old toy shop in Arendelle Village, Tick Tock Toys has all the best goodies to bring home! From adorable Olaf-themed headbands to Nordic-inspired sweaters, there is something for everyone here. Plus, don’t forget to check out the “Royal Post of Arendelle” located right outside the shop where you can send postcards to friends and family.

Northern Delights

What’s that wonderful smell? Chocolate, of course! This iconic treat is a must at World of Frozen and can be found at Northern Delights in Arendelle Village. This upscale neighborhood sweets shop features a variety of desserts and sweets, packaged gift confectionery, and cooking goods galore.

Golden Crocus Inn

In need of a hearty meal? Golden Crocus Inn is your spot! This cozy, nautical-themed quick service restaurant in Arendelle Village features a variety of offerings inspired by delicious Norwegian homey food from seafood to pasta.

King Agnarr Bridge – named after Anna and Elsa’s father, and Arendelle’s one-time king – connects the village to the forest side where Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs, Playhouse in the Woods, Forest Fare and Traveling Traders are located.

Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs

Built just in time for Summer Snow Day, Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs is a family-friendly coaster, exclusive to Hong Kong Disneyland! Before hopping aboard, you will enter through the charming Trading Post with delightful summer treasures and a selection of winter wonders on display. And of course, Oaken is here too, ready to greet you from his sauna as he wipes away the mist from the window to reveal his face.

Making your way to the loading area, here you can jump into a sleigh decorated with patterns resembling Kristoff’s sleigh. With the help of Olaf and Kristoff’s reindeer, Sven, you will ascend towards the summit and embark on an exciting journey through the forest with stunning views of the land.

Guests might even be lucky enough to meet with Oaken, who can be found wandering around near his attraction.

Forest Fare and Traveling Traders

After a day full of adventure, a snack may be in order — Forest Fare has you covered! Over at Arendelle Forest, this quaint cart features churros, cookies, shaved ice and more.

This pop-up shop located in Arendelle Forest is the perfect little spot to pick up small gifts such as keychains, shoulder plush, headbands and more.

Playhouse in the Woods

Elsa has opened the doors to her secret childhood hideaway, Playhouse in the Woods! This first-of-its-kind, unique, and engaging theatrical experience found in Arendelle Forest features Anna, Elsa and Olaf, and comes to life through singing, projection mapped content, special effects and sensory elements.

Stay tuned to Laughing Place in the coming days for much more from World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland!