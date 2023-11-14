World of Frozen Reveals Merchandise and Meals For Opening

Hong Kong Disneyland has unveiled their full display of merchandise and food that will be available once World of Frozen officially opens on November 20th for all guests.

At the media event for the opening, guests were presented with the full array of options available for purchase.

Merchandise will be available at three different locations: Tick Tock Toys & Collectibles, Northern Delights – Bakery and Home Goods Shop, and Traveling Traders – Outdoor Merchandise Cart.

Of course the land will include many a giftable treat, such as chocolate and cookies.

The land will also include hair ribbons, to help blend with the Arendellian residents.

Postcards and stationary are available in the shops, with the Arendelle Post available to send out cards right from the park.

You can check out our breakdown of the merchandise and the shops around the land.

