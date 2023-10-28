First Look at World of Frozen Cast Member Costumes and Name Tags at Hong Kong Disneyland

The Disney Parks Blog has shared a new look at the unique costumes created for cast members at World of Frozen, opening on November 20th at Hong Kong Disneyland.

Hong Kong Disneyland Manager of Costuming Eva Chsan, and Senior Costumer Angel Sin were given the unique opportunity to create the perfect look for the citizens of Arendelle.

Eva is a 25-year Disney cast member who has been with Hong Kong Disneyland since opening, developing all kinds of cast costumes from attractions to hotels.

Angel worked on the Disney Explorers Lodge cast costumes when she joined Hong Kong Disneyland 7 years ago, and World of Frozen represents her biggest project yet.

Together, they brought their joint expertise to the table, adding special touches and making this wardrobe of options customizable and weather ready.

Drawing inspiration from traditional Norwegian bunads, an extra special detail is that not only are pieces like the vests reversible, a favorite touch for Eva and Angel, others are also interchangeable.

The options are nearly endless, including five shirts ranging from a royal purple to an icy blue, breeches spanning multiple shades and even accessories to add on such as sunflower hair clips, hair scarves and sashes — offering the citizens of Arendelle a chance to customize their looks.

The sunflower hair clips and hair scarves can even be purchased at Tick Tock Toys & Collectibles, if you’re so inclined to match!

For those on the village side, the costumes are more floral and elegant with rosemaling embroidery. This decorative touch takes inspiration from Scandinavian Viking heritage and European baroque and rococo styles that flourished in the 18th and 19th centuries. Typically stylized as floral and plant motifs, these designs can be found throughout the land from the architecture to even in Arendelle’s official crest.

Over on the forest side across the Fjord, not only will you find a carnival coaster constructed by Oaken, those assisting with his newly founded operation have sourced inspiration from his iconic style. Sweaters from the winter department paired with cropped breeches and suspenders are the look over at Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs. The color palette here pulls from earth tones, similar to the surrounding forest landscape for those working throughout Arendelle Forest.

Although ice is life here at World of Frozen, the weather in Hong Kong is typically humid. Eva and Angel shared that in order to keep the authenticity of the land with the climate top of mind, these costumes were made from light and moisture wicking fabrics. There is even a themed raincoat and water bottle cover featuring the rosemaling details found throughout the land — a touch that was personally added by them.

Each name tag features its own flag noting the location of those wearing it such as Frozen Ever After

