Victoria & Albert’s at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Earned Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Rating for 2024

Victoria & Albert's, which can be found at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, earned the Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Rating for 2024.

What's Happening:

This is the only restaurant in Central Florida to achieve this rating for 2024.

Forbes Travel Guide Statement:

“There is no shortage of upscale dining experiences at Walt Disney World

This jewel box of a restaurant is nestled on the second floor of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa, which evokes Florida’s seaside retreats during the Victorian era.

The property itself boasts more than 800 rooms, but Victoria & Albert’s welcomes a mere 50 guests for just one seating each evening.

If you have your heart set on dining here, you’ll need to plan ahead — seats can fill up nearly six months in advance for the chance to try the exquisite modern American cuisine in elegant surroundings.”

