1900 Park Fare at Disney’s Grand Floridian Reopens in April

According to Disney Parks Blog, 1900 Park Fare is reopening at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa in April. Guests will see a newly refurbished dining room and other special touches as well as returning favorites.

What’s Happening:

1900 Park Fare at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa will be reopening April 10th.

While dining at the location, guests will be able to see many of your favorite characters including Aladdin in his Prince Ali look, Cinderella, Mirabel and Tiana in her new look for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

The buffet will be served for breakfast and dinner and has many of the popular dishes returning including the strawberry soup.

New menu items were created by Disney chefs and pay tribute to characters and stories that you will see throughout the restaurant.

Big Bertha, the antique organ that has been at the resort since 1988, will be in the main dining room where she is on display.

There will be a new mural at the restaurant entrance. You'll find drawings of Carousel animals inspired by Disney films like The Little Mermaid and Alice in Wonderland .

and . If you are a fan of art you will love the artistic touches throughout the main dining room. There will be 12 new portraits created exclusively for the restaurant by Disney artists. They are inspired by the styles of the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Reservations for 1900 Park Fare will be opening on March 5th at DisneyWorld.com

Planning a Trip?:

