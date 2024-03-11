Annual Passholder Exclusive Drink Available at World Showcase Joffrey’s Locations for the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

Annual Passholders visiting the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival can try out an exclusive drink at the Joffrey’s Coffee kiosks in World Showcase.

What’s Happening:

Joffrey’s Coffee and Tea Co. is celebrating the beloved EPCOT festival with an exclusive coffee beverage just for Walt Disney World

Stop by one of the three kiosks in the World Showcase during the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival for the AP-exclusive Blueberry Pie Latte.

The Blueberry Pie Latte consists of espresso, blueberry syrup, white chocolate sauce, & milk, topped w/ whipped cream & light graham cracker crumbles.

