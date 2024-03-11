Annual Passholder Exclusive Drink Available at World Showcase Joffrey’s Locations for the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

Annual Passholders visiting the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival can try out an exclusive drink at the Joffrey’s Coffee kiosks in World Showcase.

What’s Happening:

  • Joffrey’s Coffee and Tea Co. is celebrating the beloved EPCOT festival with an exclusive coffee beverage just for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders.
  • Stop by one of the three kiosks in the World Showcase during the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival for the AP-exclusive Blueberry Pie Latte.
  • The Blueberry Pie Latte consists of espresso, blueberry syrup, white chocolate sauce, & milk, topped w/ whipped cream & light graham cracker crumbles.

