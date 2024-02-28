Photos: Spirit Jerseys, MagicBands and More Merchandise from the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival kicked off today and in addition to beautiful topiaries and delicious food and beverage offerings, there’s also plenty of merchandise available for guests to commemorate their visit.

A new collection of Orange Bird merchandise is available at this year’s festival. Fans of the adorable character can pick up a new plush, planter, tumbler, apparel, MagicBand+, Loungefly bag and more.

Another collection of merchandise features Minnie Mouse with some bright colors and floral designs. This collection also includes some apparel and more.

More EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival merchandise can also be found, featuring colorful designs highlighting bees and butterflies. Spike the Bee can also be found on a new Annual Passholder shirt.

Of course, there are plenty of new pins for collectors to pick up as well. Orange Bird, Minnie and Spike can all be found on these new pins.

Another new collection is reminiscent of Pixar’s Coco, with the tagline “The Beautiful Flowers” in both english and spanish. The collection includes drinkware, bags, apparel and more.

And finally, lug has a couple of new bags featuring Spike, for guests to carry all of their new Flower & Garden merchandise.

Stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com for more from the first day of the 2024 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival!