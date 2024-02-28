Photos: The Topiaries and Gardens of the 2024 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

As Walt Disney World kicks off the 2024 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, frequent visitors know that half the fun of the event are the landmark topiary figures of favorite Disney characters.

Asha, Valentino and the Wishing Star from Wish take center-stage at the park’s main entrance, as one of quite a few new topiary displays this year.

Plenty of classic topiary displays inspired by animals like butterflies and classic Disney films return throughout EPCOT this year.

Previously located in front of his home pavilion, Journey into Imagination, Figment can instead be found in the recently opened World Celebration Gardens.

Goofy got a bit of a new look this year.

The Family Madrigal from Encanto have moved over to the front of World Showcase after being located at the main entrance last year.

Even the miniature village in the Germany pavilion gets all decked out for the Flower & Garden Festival!

This new display of gnomes can be found just outside the Germany pavilion restrooms.

The final new topiary display in World Showcase features Miguel and Dante from Pixar’s Coco.

Over by Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, this new topiary features Groot holding up the “Green-House Mix Vol. 1.”

The beloved Butterfly Landing returns to World Nature, allowing guests to view a kaleidoscope of butterflies up close, in all their extraordinary color. Learn about butterfly lifecycles and maybe even see one emerge from its chrysalis.

Other garden displays can be found all throughout the park. Weave through dazzling flowerbeds, stumble upon exotic gardens, learn more about sustainable foods and celebrate the ways we can live in harmony with the natural world.

Even though the Universe of Energy is long-gone, the beloved Prehistoric Plants display returned this year, complete with miniature dinosaurs!

Stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com for more from the first day of the 2024 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival!