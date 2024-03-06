Five New Animal Themed Desserts Available at Sanaa

Disney Eats shared on their Instagram page all new desserts that are now available at Sanaa at the Walt Disney World Resort.

What’s Happening:

  • Five new animal-themed desserts are now available at Sanaa, found in Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas at the Walt Disney World Resort.

New Desserts:

  • Giraffe Tower Mousse: Banana cake, peanut butter mousse, banana mousse, and caramel with Tanzanian peanut brittle crunch

  • Black Sesame Sundae: Black sesame ice cream, roasted spiced pineapple, tea caramel, milk crumble, and raspberry crisps

  • Wilde-best Wildebeest: Flourless chocolate cake, milk chocolate custard, and chocolate fudge-coated cocoa nibs

  • Ankole Cake: Spiced chocolate cake, baobab curd, coconut gel, meringue ‘horns,’ STARR African Rum-macerated citrus

  • Timon Grubs: Banana pastry cream, whipped cream, sliced bananas, graham cracker bugs, gummy worms, and chocolate rocks

Planning a Trip?:

