Disney Clarifies That 50% of $60 Billion Investment Will Be Allocated to Parks & Resorts

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

In a newly released presentation for shareholders, Disney has clarified how the previously announced $60 billion of investment into Disney Parks & Experiences will be divided.

What’s Happening:

  • Back in September 2023, The Walt Disney Company announced plans to invest approximately $60 billion into Disney Experiences.
  • This new shareholder presentation revealed some more details on just how the $60 billion of capital investment will be allocated.
  • 50% will go to Parks and Resorts, 30% to Tech & Maintenance and 20% to Cruise / Other.

  • This means that 70% of the plan is earmarked for capacity-expanding investments.
  • The plan supports investments to create magical new experiences and refresh existing infrastructure.
  • That amount is double what Disney spent on parks and the cruise line over the past decade, which was itself a period of greatly increased investment.
  • The slide also notes upcoming and recently opened projects across Disney Experiences, including:
    • Frozen-themed lands at Hong Kong Disneyland and Disneyland Paris
    • Zootopia at Shanghai Disneyland
    • Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea
    • Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland and Walt Disney World
    • Three cruise ship deliveries in FY25 and FY26 to increase the total fleet from five to eight ships
  • The slide also highlights some of the awards won by Disney Experiences over the last decade.
  • You can see the entire presentation for yourself here.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning