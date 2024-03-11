Disney Clarifies That 50% of $60 Billion Investment Will Be Allocated to Parks & Resorts

In a newly released presentation for shareholders, Disney has clarified how the previously announced $60 billion of investment into Disney Parks & Experiences will be divided.
What’s Happening:
- Back in September 2023, The Walt Disney Company announced plans to invest approximately $60 billion into Disney Experiences.
- This new shareholder presentation revealed some more details on just how the $60 billion of capital investment will be allocated.
- 50% will go to Parks and Resorts, 30% to Tech & Maintenance and 20% to Cruise / Other.
- This means that 70% of the plan is earmarked for capacity-expanding investments.
- The plan supports investments to create magical new experiences and refresh existing infrastructure.
- That amount is double what Disney spent on parks and the cruise line over the past decade, which was itself a period of greatly increased investment.
- The slide also notes upcoming and recently opened projects across Disney Experiences, including:
- Frozen-themed lands at Hong Kong Disneyland and Disneyland Paris
- Zootopia at Shanghai Disneyland
- Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea
- Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland and Walt Disney World
- Three cruise ship deliveries in FY25 and FY26 to increase the total fleet from five to eight ships
- The slide also highlights some of the awards won by Disney Experiences over the last decade.
- You can see the entire presentation for yourself here.
