Disney Clarifies That 50% of $60 Billion Investment Will Be Allocated to Parks & Resorts

In a newly released presentation for shareholders, Disney has clarified how the previously announced $60 billion of investment into Disney Parks & Experiences will be divided.

What’s Happening:

Back in September 2023

This new shareholder presentation revealed some more details on just how the $60 billion of capital investment will be allocated.

50% will go to Parks and Resorts, 30% to Tech & Maintenance and 20% to Cruise / Other.

This means that 70% of the plan is earmarked for capacity-expanding investments.

The plan supports investments to create magical new experiences and refresh existing infrastructure.

That amount is double what Disney spent on parks and the cruise line over the past decade, which was itself a period of greatly increased investment.

The slide also notes upcoming and recently opened projects across Disney Experiences, including: Frozen -themed lands at Hong Kong Disneyland and Disneyland Paris Zootopia at Shanghai Disneyland Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Walt Disney World Three cruise ship deliveries in FY25 and FY26 to increase the total fleet from five to eight ships

The slide also highlights some of the awards won by Disney Experiences over the last decade.

You can see the entire presentation for yourself here