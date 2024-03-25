Walt Disney World Launches Annual Passholder Instagram Page

Not to be outdone by Disneyland once again, Walt Disney World has started their own Instagram page dedicated to news and updates for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders.
- Similar to what Disneyland has already been doing for their Magic Key holders, Walt Disney World has launched an Instagram account dedicated to Walt Disney World Annual Passholders.
- While the posts currently on the page reference a rope drop ahead of its official debut, if the page stays similar to its West Coast counterpart, this will be the go-to location for news and updates for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders.
- Presumably, this is where they will share information on new offerings, discounts, and Annual Passholder giveaway locations and hours when available, including information regarding the popular magnet giveaways.
- The posts, which make a collective banner, invite Walt Disney World annual passholders to tag their “rope drop” crew, and share posts with the hashtag #WDWAP.
- As of press time, those looking to get a new Walt Disney World Annual Pass can do so as they are still available. However, all tiers are currently only available to Florida Residents, but only the top-tier pass, Disney’s Incredi-Pass, is available to those who live out of state.
- Eligible Disney Vacation Club members can also get the Sorcerer Pass (second-highest tier) if they reside outside of Florida.
