Joffrey’s Coffee Introduces “Beauty and the Beast” Enchanted Rose Brew

The tale as old as time gets a little more caffeinated with a new Beauty and the Beast brew from Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Beauty and the Beast Enchanted Rose Brew is an enchanting blend that will make any morning feel like a fairytale!
- This medium-roasted brew has a rich, well-rounded taste with beans from Central and South America.
- You can purchase a bag for yourself from Joffrey’s website for $12.99, and it will likely also be available at the Disney Springs Town Center location.
- This is just the latest Disney-themed bagged coffee from Joffrey’s, following two festive blends, three villainous blends, The Little Mermaid: Part of Your World Blend, Disney100 Blend, and more.
- The Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Blend has been reimagined into the Walt Disney World Resort Blend, available now!
- Check out Joffrey’s website for more limited-time Disney-themed brews!
More Walt Disney World News:
- Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro has highlighted a year’s worth of historic wish granting with Make-A-Wish.
- Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park will be closed for four days beginning Thursday, December 28th, due to cooler temperatures.
- Ring in the New Year with a variety of special treats across Walt Disney World!
- Santa Duffy is now meeting guests for a limited time at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com