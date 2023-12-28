Joffrey’s Coffee Introduces “Beauty and the Beast” Enchanted Rose Brew

The tale as old as time gets a little more caffeinated with a new Beauty and the Beast brew from Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co.

What’s Happening:

Disney Beauty and the Beast Enchanted Rose Brew is an enchanting blend that will make any morning feel like a fairytale!

This medium-roasted brew has a rich, well-rounded taste with beans from Central and South America.

You can purchase a bag for yourself from Joffrey’s website Disney Springs

