Joffrey’s Coffee Introduces “Beauty and the Beast” Enchanted Rose Brew

The tale as old as time gets a little more caffeinated with a new Beauty and the Beast brew from Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Beauty and the Beast Enchanted Rose Brew is an enchanting blend that will make any morning feel like a fairytale!
  • This medium-roasted brew has a rich, well-rounded taste with beans from Central and South America.
  • You can purchase a bag for yourself from Joffrey’s website for $12.99, and it will likely also be available at the Disney Springs Town Center location.

