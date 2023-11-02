Joffrey’s Coffee Introduces Two Festive Blends Just in Time for the Holidays

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. has introduced two new blends just in time for the holidays – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Up To Snow Good Brew and the Disney Festive Fairytale Blend.

What’s Happening:

Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Co., the Official Specialty Coffee of Walt Disney World Disneyland Resort

The first is the Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Up To Snow Good Brew, which brings you the galaxy’s most festive medium-roasted Arabica beans to fuel you through any snowball fight with mischievous flavor notes of white chocolate and peppermint.

Part of the Star Wars Specialty Coffee Collection, this coffee features packaging inspired by Grogu.

You can purchase a bag for yourself from Joffrey's website.

The second is a brew reminiscent of a fairytale – the Festive Fairytale Blend. Inspired by Cinderella, Belle and Tiana, this flavored coffee delivers notes of cinnamon and vanilla nut.

It’s currently not available on Joffrey’s website, but that will likely change in the coming days.

Both new blends are also available at the Disney Springs

Also available at the Town Center location are a set of three previously released holiday coffee flavors as well as a Mickey and MInnie themed hot cocoa mix.

Check out Joffrey’s website