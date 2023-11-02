Joffrey’s Coffee Introduces Two Festive Blends Just in Time for the Holidays

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. has introduced two new blends just in time for the holidays – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Up To Snow Good Brew and the Disney Festive Fairytale Blend.
What’s Happening:
- Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Co., the Official Specialty Coffee of Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and Disney Vacation Club, has introduced two new blends just for the holiday season.
- The first is the Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Up To Snow Good Brew, which brings you the galaxy’s most festive medium-roasted Arabica beans to fuel you through any snowball fight with mischievous flavor notes of white chocolate and peppermint.
- Part of the Star Wars Specialty Coffee Collection, this coffee features packaging inspired by Grogu.
- You can purchase a bag for yourself from Joffrey’s website for $12.99.
- The second is a brew reminiscent of a fairytale – the Festive Fairytale Blend. Inspired by Cinderella, Belle and Tiana, this flavored coffee delivers notes of cinnamon and vanilla nut.
- It’s currently not available on Joffrey’s website, but that will likely change in the coming days.
- Both new blends are also available at the Disney Springs Town Center location, alongside plenty of other unique caffeinated creations.
- Also available at the Town Center location are a set of three previously released holiday coffee flavors as well as a Mickey and MInnie themed hot cocoa mix.
- Check out Joffrey’s website for more limited-time Disney-themed brews!
