Joffrey’s Coffee Introduces Special Disney100 Blend

As Walt Disney World begins to celebrate Disney 100, Joffrey’s, the official specialty coffee of the Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and Disney Vacation Club, has introduced a new blend that can be enjoyed both in park and at home.

What’s Happening:

Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Co. is the Official Specialty Coffee of Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and Disney Vacation Club, and is now introducing a new version of their special Disney100 Blend.

The new flavor, just in time for the Disney100 Celebration as it arrives at the Walt Disney World Resort, is a richly aromatic artisan roasted blend with sparkling acidity, a citrusy sweet structure, and a delicate floral finish

The roast is a medium roast, and the take home bag comes in an 11 oz size of 100% Arabica Beans. The Disney100 Blend can be made using a traditional drip brew, or using a french press.

The official Joffrey’s Roastmaster collaborated with Disney’s world-class chefs to create exclusive blends for guests to enjoy at Disney’s signature restaurants. You can now enjoy the Disney Specialty Coffee Collection at home, with special bags like this Disney100 Blend.

Outside of this take home version, Joffrey’s is available in-room, where coffee is served, at quick service restaurants and kiosk locations, and signature restaurants at Disney Parks and Resorts.

Guests can experience Joffrey’s artisan roasted coffees, teas, and signature specialty beverages in a variety of ways including lattes and espressos, cold brew, iced tea, blended specialty drinks, and spirited beverages, where served. Visit Joffrey’s at Disney Springs

If you’re not in-park, you can get your hands on the take-home flavors, including the Disney100 Blend and many others, at the official Joffrey’s website, here.