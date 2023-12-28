Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro Celebrates a Year of Historic Wish-Granting with Make-A-Wish

Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro has highlighted a year’s worth of wish granting with Make-A-Wish in a new Disney Parks Blog post.

Here’s what Josh had to say:

“From all of us at Disney, happy holidays!

This year – our company’s 100th – was momentous. Together, we carried on our Disney legacy and found new ways to create magic, from openings of new lands and experiences to simply making a difference in people’s lives.

This spirit of innovation extended to the world of wish-granting. Not only did we hit a major milestone in our work with Make-A-Wish – the 150,000th Disney wish – we also challenged ourselves to find new and uniquely Disney ways to grant wishes through first-of-their-kind events at our parks and resorts across the globe.

Granting wishes and making magic are some of the most important work that we do – right at the core of who we are at Disney. We are the top wish granter in the world for Make-A-Wish. Kids want to come here and have their wishes granted, and we do not take that responsibility lightly.

Earlier this year, I joined the Make-A-Wish America Board of Directors to represent the thousands of Disney cast members who make wishes come true. It takes an average of 200 people to grant a wish, and their dedication – combined with the powerful stories and experiences that only Disney can deliver – led to unforgettable wish-granting moments in 2023.”