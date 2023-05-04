How Disneyland Paris Celebrated World Wish Day

Disneyland Paris celebrated World Wish Day last weekend. This was the anniversary of the very first official wish granted by Make-A-Wish. They invited more than 80 Make-A-Wish children from 14 markets and their families for a magical day at the park.
What's Happening:
- One key moment of the weekend took place on Saturday, April 29, when the children participated in a special pre-parade in Disneyland Park alongside the three Sleeping Beauty good fairies Flora, Fauna and Merryweather, Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother, Genie from Aladdin and, of course, Mickey Mouse.
- It was a moment for guests and cast members alike to celebrate these incredible kids.
- For more than 30 years, Disneyland Paris has been committed to delivering joy when it’s needed most by helping grant wishes for kids with critical illness and their families.
- These experiences not only brighten lives, creating Moments that Matter, but also help wish children and their families build emotional resilience.
- Disney is one of the largest wish granters for Make-A-Wish across the globe, having fulfilled more than 145,000 wishes globally.
- Since 1992, more than 20,000 wishes have been granted at Disneyland Paris in partnership with more than 40 organizations across Europe.
What They're Saying:
- "We are living a magical parenthesis, it is good for the whole family to dream" said Audrey, mother of Chloé (France).
- “I am grateful to our Cast Members, partners, and Disney VoluntEARS who made this year's World Wish Day at Disneyland Paris a tremendous success. Together, we can make a positive impact on the lives of children and families in need, and we remain committed to doing so in the future” said Natacha Rafalski, Presidente of Disneyland Paris.