How Disneyland Paris Celebrated World Wish Day

Disneyland Paris celebrated World Wish Day last weekend. This was the anniversary of the very first official wish granted by Make-A-Wish. They invited more than 80 Make-A-Wish children from 14 markets and their families for a magical day at the park.

What's Happening:

One key moment of the weekend took place on Saturday, April 29, when the children participated in a special pre-parade in Disneyland Park alongside the three Sleeping Beauty good fairies Flora, Fauna and Merryweather, Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother, Genie from Aladdin and, of course, Mickey Mouse.

It was a moment for guests and cast members alike to celebrate these incredible kids.

For more than 30 years, Disneyland Paris has been committed to delivering joy when it’s needed most by helping grant wishes for kids with critical illness and their families.

These experiences not only brighten lives, creating Moments that Matter, but also help wish children and their families build emotional resilience.

Disney is one of the largest wish granters for Make-A-Wish across the globe, having fulfilled more than 145,000 wishes globally.

Since 1992, more than 20,000 wishes have been granted at Disneyland Paris in partnership with more than 40 organizations across Europe.

