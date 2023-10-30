Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa Team with Make-A-Wish for First-Ever Aulani Wish Week

This fall, Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa joined forces with Make-A-Wish Hawaii to bring the aloha spirit to wish kids for the first-ever Aulani Wish Week.
- Disney welcomed 20 wish kids and their families for a spooktacular week-long bash full of thrills and chills.
- Building off the success of the Once Upon A Wish Party at Walt Disney World Resort, this unforgettable week was jam-packed with magical touches, including a dinner party with Stitch and Angel, a Halloween dance party and the famous KA WA’W Lū’au.
- Check out the Disney Parks Blog to see more of this celebration.
- Since 1980, Disney has worked with Make-A-Wish to grant over 150,000 wishes, making Disney the largest wish granter in the world.
- Of these wishes, approximately 150 per year are to visit Aulani for a unique Hawai’i vacation with a touch of magic.
- Disney is planning more magical moments for wish kids at Aulani Resort, and Hong Kong Disneyland Resort are preparing for a Make-A-Wish celebration this December that could “melt a frozen heart.”
What they’re saying:
- Joe Medwetz, senior sales and services director at Aulani, and board member at Make-A-Wish Hawaii: “Our goal, first and foremost, is to help families create memories. We love to see the joy on the children’s faces when their dreams come true at Aulani.”