Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa Team with Make-A-Wish for First-Ever Aulani Wish Week

This fall, Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa joined forces with Make-A-Wish Hawaii to bring the aloha spirit to wish kids for the first-ever Aulani Wish Week.

Disney welcomed 20 wish kids and their families for a spooktacular week-long bash full of thrills and chills.

Since 1980, Disney has worked with Make-A-Wish to grant over 150,000 wishes, making Disney the largest wish granter in the world.

Of these wishes, approximately 150 per year are to visit Aulani for a unique Hawai’i vacation with a touch of magic.

