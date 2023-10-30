Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa Team with Make-A-Wish for First-Ever Aulani Wish Week

by |
Tags: , ,

This fall, Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa joined forces with Make-A-Wish Hawaii to bring the aloha spirit to wish kids for the first-ever Aulani Wish Week.

  • Disney welcomed 20 wish kids and their families for a spooktacular week-long bash full of thrills and chills.
  • Building off the success of the Once Upon A Wish Party at Walt Disney World Resort, this unforgettable week was jam-packed with magical touches, including a dinner party with Stitch and Angel, a Halloween dance party and the famous KA WA’W Lū’au.
  • Check out the Disney Parks Blog to see more of this celebration.
  • Since 1980, Disney has worked with Make-A-Wish to grant over 150,000 wishes, making Disney the largest wish granter in the world.
  • Of these wishes, approximately 150 per year are to visit Aulani for a unique Hawai’i vacation with a touch of magic.
  • Disney is planning more magical moments for wish kids at Aulani Resort, and Hong Kong Disneyland Resort are preparing for a Make-A-Wish celebration this December that could “melt a frozen heart.”

What they’re saying:

  • Joe Medwetz, senior sales and services director at Aulani, and board member at Make-A-Wish Hawaii: “Our goal, first and foremost, is to help families create memories. We love to see the joy on the children’s faces when their dreams come true at Aulani.”
Mike Mack
Mack is the Editorial Director for Marvel and ESPN content and he has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed "nerd."
View all articles by Mike Mack